football

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Andreas Villanueva shared both top awards for Myrtle Point’s football division in voting by the coaches.

Villanueva was co-offensive player of the year for the Class 1A eight-player District 1 North Division, with St. Paul’s George Pohlschneider. Villanueva was co-defensive player of the year with Clay Smith, also of St. Paul.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

If Donald Trump gets the republican nomination for president, will you vote for him? 

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters