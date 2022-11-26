Andreas Villanueva shared both top awards for Myrtle Point’s football division in voting by the coaches.
Villanueva was co-offensive player of the year for the Class 1A eight-player District 1 North Division, with St. Paul’s George Pohlschneider. Villanueva was co-defensive player of the year with Clay Smith, also of St. Paul.
The Bobcats ultimately reached the semifinals for the eight-player division, losing to top-ranked St. Paul.
Six different Myrtle Point players were named to the first team for the division, three on both offense and defense.
Villanueva was recognized both at wide receiver/tight end and at defensive back. Billy Reynolds was recognized at both running back and linebacker. Howard Blanton was chosen at defensive end and kicker.
Also on the first team were Mason Detzler (offensive line), Logan Backman (quarterback) and Troy Warner (running back).
Blanton was named to the second team at wide receiver/tight end. Also on the second team were Logan Clayburn on the offensive line, Dillon Jones and Jason Bates on the defensive line, and Jacob Koser at both lineback and punter.
Clayburn was an honorable mention selection at defensive end, while Troy Warner was honored at linebacker and Evan Warner at defensive back.