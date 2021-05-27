LA GRANDE — Trinidy Blanton became a state champion for Powers, winning the javelin in the Class 1A state meet at Eastern Oregon University on Saturday.
Blanton had a winning throw of 119 feet, 2 inches.
Lauren Stallard, the only other member of the Cruisers to advance to the meet, tied for fifth in the pole vault, clearing 7 feet.
Pacific freshman Qwentyn Petty was fifth in the 400 meters and also just missed placing in the 200 meters, taking ninth place. He also was 11th in the long jump. Jordan Walker was seventh in the shot put for the Pirates.
Powder Valley’s boys and Crane’s girls won the team titles.
Class 1A
At La Grande
BOYS
Team Scores: Powder Valley 64.5, Damascus Christian 56, Joseph 52, Adrian 51, St. Stephen’s Academy 39. Also: Pacific 6.
Shot Put — 1. Greg Reedy, Days Creek, 44-4. Also: 7. Jordan Walker, Pacific, 36-8 ½. Discus — 1. Kale Ferguson, Joseph, 134-8. Javelin — 1. JJ Neece, Mapleton, 152-3. High Jump — 1. Elijab Wytcherley, Glendale, 6-2. Long Jump — 1. Micah Colburn, Damascus Christian, 21-3. Also: 11. Qwentyn Petty, Pacific, 15-2 ½. Triple Jump — 1. Silas Roth, North Lake, 41-4. Pole Vault — 1. Micah Colburn, Damascus Christian, 15-0 ½.
100 — 1. Conley Martin, Adrian, 11.26. 200 — 1. Jaden Thompson, St. Paul, 23.40. Also: 9. Qwentyn Petty, Pacific, 24.45. 400 — 1. Conley Martin, Adrian, 52.42. Also: 5. Qwentyn Petty, Pacific, 54.29. 800 — 1. Justin Peck, Trout Lake, 1:58.53. 1,500 — 1. Colin Friend, St. Stephen’s Academy, 4:09.94. 3,000 — 1. Colin Friend, St. Stephen’s Academy, 9:04.24. Also: 14. Hunter Jordan, Pacific, 10:40.91. 110 High Hurdles — 1. Micah Colburn, Damascus Christian, 14.87. 300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Corbin Palmer, Harper, 42.01. 4x100 Relay — 1. Adrian, 45.13. 4x400 Relay — 1. Damascus Christian, 3:39.68.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Crane 75, North Lake 48, Elgin 47, St. Paul 45, Southwest Christian 42. Also: Powers 12.5.
Shot Put — 1. Joy DeRoss, Camas Valley, 36-1. Discus — 1. Joy DeRoss, Camas Valley, 118-9. Javelin — 1. Trinidy Blanton, Powers, 119-2. High Jump — 1. Kayla Morgan, Southwest Christian, 5-3. Long Jump — 1. Belle Blair, Powder Valley, 15-10. Triple Jump — 1. Andrea Roth, North Lake, 33-11. Pole Vault — 1. Erin Coston, Imbler, 8-6. Also: 5. Lauren Stallard, Powers, 7-0.
100 — 1. Aaliyah Burton, Elgin, 12.89. 200 — 1. Margaret Byle, Elkton, 27.82. 400 — 1. Belle Blair, Powder Valley, 1:01.13. 800 — 1. Breanna Steele, North Clackamas Christian, 2:27.38. 1,500 — 1. Olyvia Overman, St. Stephen’s Academy, 5:12.03. 3,000 — 1. Judah Koehler, North Lake, 11:48.98. 100 High Hurdles — 1. Aaliyah Burton, Elgin, 15.51. 300 Low Hurdles — 1. Belle Blair, Powder Valley, 47.12. 4x100 Relay — 1. St. Paul, 53.00. 4x400 Relay — 1. St. Paul, 4:30.68.