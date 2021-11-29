Trinidy Blanton was named the Sunset Conference player of the year for volleyball after helping the Red Devils to an unbeaten league record and the conference title.
Blanton was joined on the first team by teammates Cheyenne Padgett and Hailey Combie in voting by the league’s coaches.
The rest of the first team included Reedsport’s Haylee Lent and Cassy Galan, Myrtle Point’s Grace Bradford and Toledo’s Cameron Fisher. Reedsport finished second to Coquille in the final league standings.
Sunset Conference Volleyball
Most Valuable Player: Trinidy Blanton, Coquille.
First Team — Trinidy Blanton, jr, Coquille; Haylee Lent, sr, Reedsport; Cassy Galan, sr, Reedsport; Cheyenne Padgett, sr, Coquille; Grace Bradford, jr, Myrtle Point; Hailey Combie, sr, Coquille; Cameron Fisher, sr, Toledo.
Second Team — Klaira Flatt, sr, Toledo; Katelyn Senn, soph, Bandon; Jenna Corcoran, sr, Reedsport; Maddi Reynolds, sr, Myrtle Point; Avery Taylor, jr, Toledo; Charity Smith, sr, Waldport; Gaby McCrory, sr, Coquille.
Honorable Mention — McKenna Vierck, fr, Bandon; Gabby Clifford, jr, Gold Beach; Maddie Carter, jr, Reedsport; Hayden Weekly, sr, Myrtle Point.