track
Metro Creative Connection

Trinidy Blanton and Callie Millet won two events each for Coquille and the Red Devils took 11 of the 17 events overall for the girls in the six-school Siuslaw Icebreaker meet on Thursday.

Mason Detzler was a double-winner for Myrtle Point’s boys and a number of the boys had strong early season marks in the meet, which was the first of the season for both Siuslaw and North Bend.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What is your favorite Easter tradition?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters