Trinidy Blanton and Callie Millet won two events each for Coquille and the Red Devils took 11 of the 17 events overall for the girls in the six-school Siuslaw Icebreaker meet on Thursday.
Mason Detzler was a double-winner for Myrtle Point’s boys and a number of the boys had strong early season marks in the meet, which was the first of the season for both Siuslaw and North Bend.
Blanton took the 100 meters (13.56 seconds) and the long jump (14 feet, 11 ¾) inches, and was second to Millet in the javelin with a throw of 106-11.
Millet took the discus (102-4) and javelin (30.88) and was second in the 200 (30.88) and third in the pole vault (9 feet).
Coquille also got wins by Matti Nelson in the 800 (2:43.57), Nevaeha Florez in the 100 hurdles (19.35), Melanie Lambson in the 300 hurdles (54.03), Holli Vigue in the shot put (28-7), Reagan Krantz in the pole vault (10-0) and Emelia Wirebaugh in the triple jump (32-7 ½). Coquille also took the 4x100 relay (57.23).
Lambson was second in both the 100 (14.23) and triple jump (32-7 ½) and third in the long jump (14-3 ¼), while Vigue was second in the discus (99-10) and Wirebaugh was runner-up in the high jump (4-4). Ada Millet was second in the 1,500 (5:25.23), Alexi Lucatero was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (55.83) and Coquille was second in the 4x400 relay (4:42.14). Lucatero was third in the javelin (94-8) and Faith Gertner was third in the high jump (4-0).
North Bend got wins by Lauren Efraimson in the 400 (1:07.30), Ellie Massey in the 1,500 (5:24.05) and Emma Slade in the high jump (4-6). Slade was second in the 400 (1:07.51), while Abby Woodruff was second in both the pole vault (9-6) and long jump (14-8), Alana Wirebaugh was second in the 100 hurdles (21.47) and Kaylianna Mazzucchi was second in the shot put (27-3) for the Bulldogs.
Bulldogs placing third included Efraimson in the 100 (14.35), Slade in the 300 hurdles (58.43), Mazzucchi in the discus (85-1), Roxy Day in the triple jump (29-9) and the 4x400 relay team (4:45.84).
Host Siuslaw got wins by Macy McNeill in the 3,000 (12:03.80) and by the 4x400 relay (4:39.24). Abigail Jones was second in the 3,000 (12:43.53) while third-place finishers for the Vikings were Ava Borgnino in the 200 (31.21), Adylin Holbrook in the 800 (2:50.10), Maya Wells in the 1,500 (5:25.35), Jane Lacouture in the 3,000 (12:44.34) and Danin Lacouture in the shot put (26-6).
Myrtle Point’s Rebekah Nicholson was second in the 800 (2:46.11).
For the boys, Detzler won both the shot put (47-6) and discus (134-4) for the third time in the young season, while Myrtle Point teammate Andreas Villanueva had a big throw to win the javelin (170-8).
Kyle Hughes had a pair of wins with strong marks for Siuslaw, taking both the 3,000 (9:24.58) and pole vault (13-8). The Vikings also got wins by Hunter Petterson in the 200 (23.59), Camden Linton in the 800 (2:18.58), Sam Ulrich in the, 1500 (4:17.29), Kale Jensen in the high jump (5-8) and both the relay teams, in 45.78 for the 4x100 and 3:40.58 for the 4x400.
North Bend got wins by Jason Padgett in the 100 (11.39), Brody Justice in the long jump (19-2) and Connor Macbeth in the triple jump (34-1).
Coquille’s James Leninger won the 110 hurdles (18.57) and Pacific’s Tucker Long took the 300 hurdles (45.80) and was second to Leninger in the 100 hurdles (18.66).
Justice finished second for North Bend in both the 100 (11.73) and pole vault (11-0) and Padgett was second in the 200 (23.79). The Bulldogs also got runner-up finishes by Keegan Young in the javelin (155-6), Clayton Wharton in the high jump (5-4), Miles Baxter in the long jump (18-7) and Caden Wirebaugh in the triple jump (32-11) and were second in the 4x400 relay (3:46.37).
Siuslaw got second-place efforts by Korbyn Marler in the 400 (59.18), Kale Jensen in the 800 (2:18.80), Dylan Jensen in the 1,500 (4:37.79), Will Johnson in the 300 hurdles (47.25) and Jonathan Rose in the discus (133-4). Pacific was second in the 4x100 relay (50.68).
North Bend’s Nathaniel Folsom was third in both the 100 (11.99) and 200 (24.37), with teammate Henry Hood third in the javelin (146-11) and Isaac Umana third in the triple jump (31-6). Coquille’s Braxton Floyd was third in the 800 (2:21.52).
Siuslaw had a batch of third-place finishers, including Austin Bailey in the 400 (1:05.43), Brayden Linton in the 1,500 (4:37.79), Lucian Murphy in both the 110 hurdles (19.21) and 300 hurdles (48.50), Rose in the shot put (40-4), Cort Waggoner in the discus (117-11), Wyatt Wells in the high jump (5-2) and Justin Allen in the pole vault (11-0).
TENNIS
North Bend freshman Raegan Farm won her match against Cascade, the only win for the Bulldogs against the Cougars. Far, playing at No. 1 singles, blanked Karson Shank, 6-0, 6-0.
North Bend’s other singles players were Abigail Harper and Lauren Hayes, while the Bulldogs has doubles teams of Grace Clark and Olivia Smith, Aubrey Moore and Alison Kirby, Sasha Holt and Kara Monsebroten, and Adrian Price and Darrah Windham.