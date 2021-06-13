The Bay Area has grown accustomed to hosting a state basketball tournament each year. In the pandemic-altered 2021 sports calendar, Marshfield and North Bend will be hosting two, albeit not in the regular format with eight boys and girls teams per classification.
Marshfield already had committed to hosting a final four tournament for the boys and girls in Class 3A, keeping in line with hosting the state tournament sanctioned by the Oregon School Activities Association the past decade.
OSAA isn’t sponsoring any state tournaments, leaving classifications up to planning their own events for the concluding week of the season.
And now, Marshfield and North Bend will be hosting both the Class 3A tournament and the Class 4A event, which also will include a final four for both boys and girls.
The current plan is for the tournaments to both be held on Thursday and Friday, June 24-25.
The first day, Marshfield will host the Class 3A semifinals and North Bend the Class 4A semifinals.
The second day, the Pirate Palace will be the site of the four championship games, while North Bend’s Dog Pound will host the four third-place contests.
Marshfield athletic director Greg Mulkey, who has been the driving force for much of the successful Class 4A sports postseasons this year, said it was important to him to keep the Class 3A schools at Marshfield the first day, since that is the classification that usually has its tournament here.
“I am going to take care of the 3A classification,” Mulkey said. “That’s who we are. I want them to feel like they are being treated right.”
The Class 4A tournament has been in Forest Grove in recent years, and the state’s basketball committee was looking for a spot for this year.
“I told them I worked hard to find a venue that was a quality venue that would provide a suitable atmosphere for a state tournament,” Mulkey said. “All along, I have our home court which I think is the best (high school) gym in the state of Oregon in the back of my mind.”
Mulkey added that he was concerned some others might be opposed to the event coming to the Bay Area in case Marshfield’s boys or girls made it into the final four and would have a home-court advantage.
The committee members said they wanted to come to the South Coast anyway, with Seaside coach Bill Westerholm providing the comment that eased Mulkey’s mind most.
“He said, ‘Greg, if we can play (at a site) in Eugene and I know we can play in (Marshfield’s) gym, I will drive two more hours to have that opportunity,’” Mulkey said.
The tournament won’t look at all like normal years.
Given limited capacities in both gyms due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, both gyms will be cleared after each contest, with fans of the schools in the next game given first dibs on seating. Remaining seats for each game would be available on a first-come, first-served basis, Mulkey said.
But even if it might not have the same vibe as a normal tournament, it should be a big boost for the South Coast.
“It will be fun,” North Bend athletic director Mike Forrester said. “It will be good for our community.
“It will be a nice shot in the arm for our hotels and some of our restaurants.”
The tournament will be played on Thursday and Friday because there was a lack of hotel rooms available for the weekend, Mulkey said, adding that he has been proactive to reserve rooms in area motels to guarantee there will be enough rooms for the teams involved in the tournament with its new dates.
Each classification will begin the playoffs with eight teams, with games at local sites earlier in the week used to determine the teams advancing to the Bay Area.