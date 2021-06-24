The 16 teams that will make up the Class 4A and Class 3A state tournaments in the Bay Area this week were selected when rankings were finalized over the weekend.
They include a number of schools familiar to state tournaments, including five of the girls teams and three of the boys squads that were in the Class 3A state tournament in the Bay Area a year ago.
The Class 4A semifinals will be Thursday at North Bend High School and the Class 3A semifinals are the same day at Marshfield.
The girls semifinals are at noon and 2:15 p.m., while the boys semifinals are at 4:30 and 6:45 p.m.
On Friday, the third-place games are at North Bend and the championship games at Marshfield. The Class 4A girls games are at noon, followed by the Class 3A girls games at 2:15 p.m., the Class 4A boys games at 4:30 p.m. and the Class 3A boys games at 6:45 p.m.
The Class 3A tournament has been in the Bay Area for a decade, and many teams from past years have a chance to get back to the Bay Area.
The Class 3A girls quarterfinals include defending champion Clatskanie against Burns and 2020 runner-up Sutherlin against Willamina. They are the top two seeds, while No. 3 seed Santiam Chrsitian hosts Yamhill-Carlton and No. 4 seed Brookings-Harbor hosts Nyssa.
In the Class 3A boys quarterfinals, top seed Cascade Christian (last year’s runner-up) hosts Vale, No. 2 seed Yamhill-Carlton hosts Willamina, No. 3 seed Dayton hosts De La Salle Catholic in a battle of teams that have each won several recent state titles, and No. 4 seed Westside Christian host Santiam Christian.
For the Class 4A girls, the top seed is Philomath, which faces Corbett. No. 2 seed Hidden Valley battles Junction City, No. 3 La Grande faces Madras and No. 4 Cottage Grove hosts Valley Catholic.
Cottage Grove, Philomath, La Grande, Hidden Valley and Valley Catholic all were in last year’s state tournament, which was canceled just before action was to start due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In class 4A boys, top-seed Banks meets La Grande, No. 2 Junction City hosts Woodburn, No. 3 Gladstone meets Marshfield and No. 4 Cascade battles Klamath Union.
Gladstone, Woodburn and Klamath Union all were among the final eight last year when the tournament was canceled.