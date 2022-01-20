Marshfield’s boys basketball team opened the Sky-Em League season with a 59-45 win over host Cottage Grove, riding the hot hand of Mason Ainsworth to an early lead and staying in front against the Lions.
Ainsworth finished with 36 points, including five 3-pointers and 19 total points in the first quarter, when the Pirates built a 21-6 lead.
Monty Swinson added 10 points, all in the fourth quarter when he hit a pair of 3-pointers, as Marshfield improved to 12-2 on the season.
Cottage Grove fell to 9-4, still one of the better records in the tough Sky-Em League. Junction City, which opened with a 49-19 win at Elmira, is 13-2. Marist Catholic, which beat Siuslaw 59-52 is 9-4. The Vikings, who visit Marshfield on Tuesday, are 6-7.
Jayden Cameron and Brennen Murphy had 15 points each to lead Cottage Grove against Marshfield.
The Pirates got their third win in four days. They also beat Bandon on Tuesday and then topped Seaside, another top Class 4A squad, 60-50 on Wednesday at Toledo after trailing by two points at halftime.
Pierce Davidson and Dom Montiel had 20 points each for Marshfield in that win and Ainsworth scored 11.
Seaside is 9-3 on the season.
BANDON 66, REEDSPORT 23: The Tigers used stifling second-half defense to pull away from the Brave and stay perfect in Sunset Conference play.
Bandon led 33-18 at halftime before limiting Reedsport to five points in the second half.
“Our defense was not great in the first half,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “We allowed Reedsport to get easy buckets inside.
“The boys came out in the second half with better focus defensively and we shored some things up on the offensive end.”
Trevor Angove had a big night for the Tigers with 29 points, while Owen Brown had 17 and Cooper Lang 10. The Tigers improved to 3-0 in league play.
Garrett Seeley had 11 points to lead the Brave, still seeking their first league win.
CRATER 91, NORTH BEND 32: The Comets kept their league record perfect at 5-0 and improved to 13-1 overall by running past the visiting Bulldogs.
North Bend fell to 0-4 in league and 2-10 overall heading into a nonleague home game Monday against Brookings-Harbor. The Bruins will only send their boys team Monday, with the varsity game scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The Bulldogs also are at Springfield on Wednesday and host Thurston on Friday.
GIRLS
MARSHFIELD 53, COTTAGE GROVE 51: The Pirates stretched their win streak to eight overall as they opened Sky-Em League play with the road win Friday.
“We’re getting better,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said.
Charlie Dea hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 to lead Marshfield. Tatum Montiel and Kate Miles added 11 points each.
Gracie Arnold scored 11 for the Lions.
At 11-3, Marshfield has the best record in the league overall, though Junction City is 10-3 after its 57-16 win at Elmira and Marist Catholic is 8-4 following a 44-10 win over Siuslaw.
Marshfield also beat Seaside 38-14 on Wednesday, with Miles and Dea scoring eight points each and Ava Ainsworth six.
CRATER 62, NORTH BEND 20: The Bulldogs suffered their first Midwestern League loss when they struggled against the stingy defense of the Comets at Central Point on Friday night.
Crater led 16-4 after the first quarter and 37-6 by halftime as it improved to 5-0 in league play and 12-2 overall. North Bend is 2-1 in league and 8-3 overall.
Adrianna Frank had seven points and Trinity Barker six for the Bulldogs. Sage Winslow and Samantha Gish had 10 points each for the Comets, who had all 12 players score in the contest.
North Bend has its fourth straight road game to open league play on Wednesday, when it visits Springfield (the Bulldogs finally area t home Friday against Thurston).
PACIFIC WINS TWICE: The Pirates improved to 4-1 in Skyline League play when they doubled up Riddle 30-15 on Friday and then topped Days Creek 46-38 on Saturday.
Wiley Lang had 10 points and Jessica Morones eight against Riddle for Pacific, which suffered its first league loss by a 28-26 margin at Camas Valley three days earlier.
In the win over Days Creek, Courtney Phillips had 14 points, McKaila Royal 10 and Lang and Audrey Griffith nine each.
“The girls played so awesome,” coach Amanda Carlton said.
BANDON 47, EDDYVILLE 38: The Tigers bounced back from a Thursday loss to Coquille by topping visiting Eddyville Charter on Friday.
“It was a good game to get back on track after the tough loss Thursday,” coach Jordan Sammons said. “I’m proud of the way we responded.”
Olivia Thompson had 19 points, Katelyn Senn 13 and Makenna Vierck eight in the victory.