North Bend’s girls basketball team snapped a five-game losing streak by beating Ashland 62-27 on the road Friday night.
The Bulldogs built a 34-15 halftime lead on the way to improving to 3-4 in Midwestern League play.
Adrianna Frank had a big night for North Bend with 26 points. Trinity Barker had eight, Nevaeh Edera seven an Kylee Lambert six and 10 different Bulldogs scored in the contest.
The Bulldogs will see the Grizzlies again this week, when they have two home games. They host Springfield on Tuesday and Ashland on Friday.
North Bend’s boys fell to Ashland 58-34 and continue their search for their first league win.
PACIFIC 31, CAMAS VALLEY 22: The Pirates overcame a slow start when they scored just two points in the first quarter to beat the Hornets on Saturday, avenging one of their two Skyline League losses.
“The girls started off slow, but played excellent defense,” Pacific coach Amanda Carlton said.
Courtney Phillips had 12 points and Wiley Lang six for the Pirates, who held the Hornets to just five points in the middle two quarters.
The Pirates are 5-2 in league play, the only other loss coming to league-leader North Douglas.
Pacific hosts surging Powers on Tuesday.
The Cruisers beat Camas Valley 27-20 on Friday for their third straight win, having also beaten Camas Valley 34-23 on Monday and Elkton 38-33 on Wednesday.