Marshfield’s girls basketball team started the second half of the Sky-Em League season with a key home win, beating Cottage Grove 40-26.
The Pirates completed a season sweep of the Lions and affirmed their spot in third place in the league standings, which is important in terms of reaching the Class 4A postseason.
Marshfield also stayed within a game of Marist Catholic in the race for second place. The Spartans will visit Marshfield on Friday.
In the win over Cottage Grove, Charlie Dea had four 3-pointers and 20 points. Paige Macduff added eight and Kate Miles seven.
Gracie Arnold had 12 points for the Lions.
Before Friday’s big game with Marist Catholic, the Pirates visit last-place Siuslaw on Tuesday. Marshfield beat the Vikings 53-13 in a make-up game Wednesday, using 15 different players for about equal minutes, all playing in every quarter.
Dea scored 10 points, while Raylinn Clark and Tatum Montiel had seven each in that win.
NORTH BEND 48, ASHLAND 40: The Bulldogs beat the Grizzlies for the second straight week, using a big first half to grab the lead and cruising at home.
Adrianna Frank had 12 points for North Bend. Trinity Barker added 13 and Kylee Lambert seven.
Frank scored 12 of her points in the second quarter alone, when the Bulldogs outscored the Grizzlies 20-13 to build a 34-22 halftime lead.
But North Bend wasn’t able to pull off an upset on Saturday, when the Bulldogs fell 40-21 at Churchill.
“We just couldn’t keep them off the boards,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said.
Frank had a game-high 12 points for the Bulldogs, who are 4-6 in Midwestern League play heading into a week with home games against North Eugene on Tuesday and Eagle Point on Friday. Rivers Robertson had 11 for Churchill, which is 6-3 and nearly beat top-ranked Willamette a night earlier, falling 57-49 in double overtime.
MYRTLE POINT 37, GOLD BEACH 35: The Bobcats, who have played close games nearly every outing in Sunset conference play, edged the Panthers on Friday to snap a four-game league losing streak.
Maddi Reynolds had four 3-poitners and 15 points to lead the Bobcats, while Sarah Nicholson added eight points.
Gabby Clifford had 13 points and Kailina Hamilton eight for the Panthers, who also lost by two points to Myrtle Point at home.
Myrtle Point improved to 4-5 heading into its league finale at home against Bandon on Monday (results were not available). Gold Beach is 4-4 with road games against the two teams atop the league standings, Coquille and Bandon, on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively.
BANDON 49, MYRTLE POINT 34: The Tigers finished strong, erasing a three-point deficit entering the final quarter to keep pace with Coquille at the top of the league standings.
“It was a great win for us,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “We just kept battling. Myrtle Point is a great team.”
Katelyn Senn had 20 points, Olivia Thompson 10 and Angie Morones eight for the Tigers. Sarah Nicholson and Grace Bradford had seven points each for the Bobcats.
In addition to their return date against the Bobcats on Monday, the Tigers are at Toledo on Wednesday and host Gold Beach on Saturday.
COQUILLE 59, DAYS CREEK 33: The Red Devils beat the Wolves in a nonleague game Wednesday as a tuneup before their big final week of the regular season.
Holli Vigue had 19 points, Bailey Higgins 11 and Kyndall Leep eight for the Red Devils, who finish the league season with games at Waldport on Tuesday and Toledo on Friday, sandwiched around their home game against Gold Beach.
ELKTON 34, PACIFIC 30: The Pirates fell at home to the Elks on Saturday, a game that came down to the final minute.
Audrey Griffith had nine points, Courtney Phillips seven and Wiley Lang six for the Pirates. Olivia Humphries had 12 points for Elkton.
Pacific fell to 6-4 heading into the final week of the regular season. They visit Umpqua Valley Christian on Tuesday before hosting Yoncalla on Thursday and New Hope Christian on Saturday.
POWERS 39, NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN 29: The Cruisers got their sixth straight league win Friday by beating the Warriors in Grants Pass.
But they saw that win streak end with a 36-25 loss at home to Days Creek on Saturday.
The Cruisers, tied for first place with Pacific in the Skyline League’s southern division at 6-4, finish at home against two teams from the north division, hosting Umpqua Valley Christian (also 6-4) on Thursday and unbeaten North Douglas on Friday.
BOYS
MARSHFIELD 68, COTTAGE GROVE 64: The Pirates held off the Lions at home as they opened the second half of the Sky-Em League season on Friday.
Marshfield trailed 33-27 at the break, but outscored the Lions 24-11 in the third quarter to take control.
Mason Ainsworth and Dom Montiel had 20 points each and Pierce Davidson added 15 for Marshfield.
Jayden Cameron nailed six 3-pointers and scored 33 for Cottage Grove.
Marshfield was back in action Saturday, traveling across the border to face Camas, one of the top teams in southern Washington, and falling 92-52.
The Pirates kept pace with Camas for most of the first half before the host team pulled away behind a huge night from Carson Frawley, who set a school scoring record with 44 points.
Ainsworth had 16 points, while Montiel and Monty Swinson scored eight each for Marshfield.
BANDON 66, REEDSPORT 26: The Tigers pulled away from the Brave after a slow start, winning on the road Friday.
Bandon led 7-0 through one quarter before scoring 47 points over the next two quarters.
“We had a slow start, but the boys picked up the intensity in the second quarter and came out of halftime with good intensity,” said Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi, adding that the Tigers had a chance to see lots of different combinations of players on the court.
Cooper Lang had 23 points, Owen Brown 13 and Anthony Hennick and Carter Brown nine each for Bandon.
Derek Johnson led the Brave with seven.
ASHLAND 85, NORTH BEND 41: The Bulldogs continued to search for their first league win, falling at home to the Grizzlies on Friday.
GLENDALE 64, POWERS 35: The Cruisers had a strong first half against the Pirates, but couldn’t keep up in the final two quarters as they remained winless in the Skyline League.
Powers led 22-21 at the break, but Glendale outscored the Cruisers 29-2 in the third quarter.
Powers, which hasn’t had a team for a few seasons and includes several freshmen, was led by two of them, with René Sears scoring 12 points and Braden Bushnell 11.
David Lovaglio had 22 points to lead Glendale.
Powers also fell to New Hope Christian 43-34 on Friday and Days Creek 57-29 on Saturday. The Cruisers finish the season with home games against Umpqua Valley Christian on Thursday and North Douglas on Friday.