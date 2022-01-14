Marshfield’s boys pulled away in the second half to beat visiting Bandon 57-39 in a nonleague game Tuesday at the Pirate Palace.
The game was one of the final tune-ups for the Pirates before Sky-Em League play begins Friday at Cottage Grove. Marshfield also played Seaside on Wednesday at a neutral site (Toledo) but results were not available by press time. The Pirates have their league home opener Tuesday when Siuslaw comes to town.
The Class 2A Tigers gave the Class 4A Pirates a tough game for a half, trailing 23-18, but Marshfield outscored Bandon 22-3 in the third quarter to blow the game open.
Mason Ainsworth had 18 points to lead Marshfield. Monty Swinson added three 3-pointers and 13 points and Maddux Mateski and Pierce Davidson had 10 each.
Andrew Robertson led the Tigers with 13 points.
“I’m proud of the effort the boys gave tonight,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “Marshfield is a tough team with all-around good shooters and bigs. We learned a lot as a team, and coaches, too.”
Tuesday was Bandon’s bye for the first round of the Sunset Conference season — each school has one bye each half because there are an odd number of teams. The Tigers, who are 2-0 in league play, host Reedsport on Friday.
CHURCHILL 76, NORTH BEND 38: The Bulldogs fell at home to the Lancers in their Midwestern League game.
Churchill improved to 3-0 in league play and North Bend fell to 0-3. The Bulldogs visit Crater on Friday.
COQUILLE 60, MYRTLE POINT 53: The Red Devils topped the host Bobcats for their second straight league win.
Dean Tucker had 19 points and Hayden Gederos 15 for the Red Devils, who are 2-1 in the Sunset Conference.
Andreas Villanueva had 17 points, Daniel Toman 15 and Howard Blanton 13 for the Bobcats, who fell to 1-2 in league.
Coquille is off until hosting Waldport on Tuesday. The Bobcats are at Gold Beach on Saturday.
GIRLS
MARSHFIELD 39, BANDON 32: The Pirates continued their strong end to the preseason with a win over the visiting Tigers.
Kate Miles had 13 points and Paige MacDuff added 12 for the Pirates, who won their sixth straight heading into their final nonleague tuneup against Seaside on Wednesday (results were not available by press time).
Olivia Thompson had 10 points for the Tigers, who suffered just their second loss of the season.
“We competed well in the second half, but couldn’t buy a basket in the first half,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “Their length and athleticism definitely gave us some trouble. I’m proud of the way we battled and the heart we played with.”
Bandon was back in action Thursday in a rescheduled Sunset Conference game against Coquille. Results weren’t available by press time.
COQUILLE 40, MYRTLE POINT 35: The Red Devils got a win in their delayed Sunset Conference opener and third straight victory overall to improve to 6-2 on the year.
Holli Vigue led a balanced Coquille attack with 12 points. Hailey Combie scored 10, Kendra Leep eight and Trinidy Blanton six.
Maddi Reynolds had 10 points for Myrtle Point in a game neither team was able to take advantage of frequent free throw opportunities. Coquille was 11-for-27 from the line and the Bobcats finished 11-for-26.
The Bobcats suffered their first league loss after wins over Waldport and Toledo and are 9-5 with two more big games against league contenders on tap, at Gold Beach on Saturday and home against Bandon on Tuesday.
NORTH BEND PPD: North Bend’s game at Churchill on Tuesday was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Churchill program.
North Bend is at Crater on Friday. The Bulldogs also host Brookings-Harbor on Monday in a nonleague doubleheader, with the boys at 5:30 p.m. and the girls at 7.