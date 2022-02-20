Marshfield’s boys basketball team came up big in the regular-season finale, beating host Junction City 50-35 to earn a share of the Sky-Em League title and snap the Tigers’ 15-game win streak.
The teams share the league title and will not play a tiebreaker. Both are in position to host home games in the Class 4A playoffs, with Junction City at No. 2 and Marshfield at No. 3 in the power rankings behind top-ranked Cascade.
Junction City won the first meeting of the teams by one point in Coos Bay, but Marshfield took control of Friday’s game in the second quarter and never let the Tigers regain momentum.
“It was a great effort all around,” Marshfield coach Casey McCord said. “The boys were focused and executed on both ends of the floor.”
He praised the defense of Monty Swinson, calling it “amazing.”
McCord added that Pierce Davidson “really anchored us in the middle defensively and kept a great rebounder off the boards.”
Maddux Mateski also had a big game inside for the Pirates.
“Offensively, our guys all took advantage of their opportunities,” McCord said.
Mason Ainsworth led the Pirates with 15 points and Dom Montiel added 13 and Mateski nine.
As a team, the Pirates hit seven of eight free throws in the fourth to preserve the big advantage.
Court McCabe hit five 3-pointers for a team-best 15 points for Junction City.
After relatively close home wins against Marist Catholic (by three points) and Cottage Grove (by four) to start the second round of league play, the Pirates now have three convincing wins in a row, building momentum for the big games leading up to what Marshfield hopes will be a spot in the state tournament the school will jointly host with North Bend next month after Forest Grove backed out as host site for this year only.
“We were able to get a win against a quality opponent on their home floor,” McCord said. “The coaching staff is really proud of our kids’ effort.”
GIRLS
JUNCTION CITY 47, MARSHFIELD 25: The Tigers clinched an unbeaten Sky-Em League season with a home win over the Pirates on Friday.
Marshfield finished third in the league standings at 6-4 and will be in the Class 4A play-in round, learning its foe following the final night of games around the state Tuesday. If Marshfield can win its play-in game, the Pirates will be in the playoffs with a chance to advance to the state tournament.
CRATER 62, NORTH BEND 23: The Bulldogs struggled to get good shots, especially in the first half, and fell to the Comets at home on Friday.
Trinity Barker and Kylee Lambert led North Bend with seven points each and Adrianna Frank added six, but North Bend managed just seven total points in the second half after trailing 29-16 at the break.
“We played tough in the first half, but just couldn’t score in the second,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “Their pressure really hurt us.”
North Bend fell to 5-9 in Midwestern League play. The Bulldogs finish the season week a games at Thurston on Tuesday and a game at home against top-ranked Willamette on March 1.