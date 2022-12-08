Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Marshfield’s boys basketball team got its first win of the season Tuesday, beating host Brookings-Harbor 52-41.

Mekhi Johnson scored a team-high 25 points to lead the Pirates. Sebastian Gabriel-Kutsch added 10 and Joseph Herbert and Steele Carpenter six each.



