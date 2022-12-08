Marshfield’s boys basketball team got its first win of the season Tuesday, beating host Brookings-Harbor 52-41.
Mekhi Johnson scored a team-high 25 points to lead the Pirates. Sebastian Gabriel-Kutsch added 10 and Joseph Herbert and Steele Carpenter six each.
Josh Serra had 23 points for the Bruins.
Marshfield, which is 1-1, hosts Creswell on Saturday and Siuslaw on Tuesday before facing Hidden Valley in the opening round of the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament on Friday.
NORTH BEND 76, TOLEDO 20: The Bulldogs improved to 3-1 on the young season by beating the visiting Boomers on Tuesday.
David Roberts had 15 points to lead the way. Bryant Wicks had a good all-around game with four points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals.
North Bend was at Gold Beach on Thursday (results were not available) and visits Waldport on Saturday and Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday.
REEDSPORT 61, PACIFIC 35: The Brave got their first win of the season Tuesday, beating the visiting Pirates.
Jaden Morgan had 17 points, William Buzard 15 and Alex Dukovich 12 for Reedsport, which also got eight points from Jay B Noel.
Josiah Selvy had 13 points and Tucker Long eight for Pacific, which is 1-3.
Reedsport, now 1-1, hosts Siuslaw on Friday and Douglas on Tuesday.
Pacific faces C.S. Lewis Academy on Friday in the first day of the Mapleton tournament.
MILO ADVENTIST ACADEMY 55, POWERS 22: The Cruisers fell to 0-3 on the season when they were beaten by the Mustangs on Tuesday.
Charlie Shorb had 13 points and nine rebounds for Powers. Rene Sears added seven points for the Cruisers, who also lost to Bandon’s junior varsity team on Monday 39-28. Powers meets Mapleton in the first round of the Sailors’ tournament Friday.
GIRLS
TOLEDO 33, NORTH BEND 32: The host Bulldogs suffered their second straight one-point loss at home Tuesday when they were edged by the Boomers.
North Bend, which also lost by one point to Hidden Valley on Saturday, was at Gold Beach on Thursday and visits Waldport on Saturday and Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday.
PACIFIC 51, REEDSPORT 26: The Pirates topped the host Brave to improve to 2-2 on the season. Pacific also beat Riddle 42-16 on Saturday.
For Reedsport, the game was another step in the right direction for a young team that didn’t play a varsity schedule last season. The Brave also lost to Marshfield’s junior varsity team 38-15 on Monday.
“Our girls are improving,” coach Bill Shaw said after the Marshfield game, in which Reedsport’s Ragen Murphy had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Chyann Felker had 10 points and Gwyn Button eight for Marshfield.
Pacific competes in the Mapleton tournament this weekend while Reedsport hosts Siuslaw on Friday and Douglas on Tuesday.