Coquille’s boys basketball team got a win over rival Myrtle Point 47-40 on Tuesday.
Hunter Layton had 18 points to lead the Red Devils, who entered the fourth quarter with a one-point lead before pulling away.
Hayden Gederos added eight points for Coquille, six coming in the final quarter, as the Red Devils improved to 6-3 in league play, tied for third in the standings with Toledo, heading into the crucial final week next week.
Coquille finishes the regular season with games at Waldport on Monday and Toledo on Friday, sandwiched around a home game against Gold Beach on Wednesday. The Panthers are tied for the league lead with Bandon after beating Waldport 71-49 on Tuesday. Gold Beach and Bandon finish the regular season against each other next Saturday.
Myrtle Point, which is 3-6 in league, can play spoiler of sorts with home games against Gold Beach on Friday and Bandon on Monday. Bandon had Tuesday off and visits Reedsport on Friday.
GIRLS
COQUILLE 50, MYRTLE POINT 41: The Red Devils kept their share of first place in the Sunset Conference with Bandon by beating the visiting Bobcats on Tuesday.
The Red Devils and Tigers, who had their bye in the league schedule Tuesday, both are 6-1 with three games to go.
Holli Vigue had 21 points for Coquille, while Hailey Combie added 15 and Trinidy Blanton 10.
Maddi Reynolds led the Bobcats with 11 points, while Grace Bradford had nine and McKenzie Robinson eight.
The Bobcats were back in action Wednesday at Bandon in a make-up game (results were not available by press time).
MARIST CATHOLIC 43, MARSHFIELD 23: The Pirates struggled in their make-up game with the Spartans in Eugene after the contest was postponed last week due to COVID-19 issues in Marist Catholic’s program.
“We really struggled,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said. “We turned the ball over like crazy."
“We have a ways to go.”
Marshfield was back in action Wednesday with another make-up game, at home against Siuslaw (results weren’t available).
SPRINGFIELD 40, NORTH BEND 16: The Bulldogs struggled to score at home against the Millers.
Springfield improved to 6-2 in league play, third place behind Willamette (8-0) and Crater (7-2). North Bend fell to 3-5 heading into a home game Friday against Ashland.
POWERS 41, PACIFIC 34: The surging Cruisers won their fifth straight game to pull even with Pacific in the loss column atop the Skyline League’s south division.
Powers avenged a loss to the Pirates back in the opener to the league season as Lauren Stallard scored 20 points and Skylar Thompson added 11.
Audrey Griffith and Courtney Phillips had 11 points each for Pacific, which erased a 20-10 halftime deficit, only to see the Cruisers win with key free throws down the stretch.
Powers is 6-3 in the league standings heading into a Friday game at New Hope Christian, where the Cruisers have a chance to avenge another of their losses from the first half of the league season. They also host Days Creek on Saturday.
Pacific is 5-3, with a Thursday game at Riddle and a home date Saturday against Elkton.
The regular season ends next week, with Pacific at Umpqua Valley Christian on Tuesday and home against New Hope Christian on Saturday. Powers finishes the regular season at home against North Douglas, which is unbeaten in league play and No. 4 in the coaches poll.