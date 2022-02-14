The girls basketball teams from Coquille and Bandon remained deadlocked atop the Sunset Conference after both won road games Monday.
Coquille beat Waldport 62-46 and Bandon topped Myrtle Point 56-33.
The squads, which suffered their only league losses to each other, were 7-1 with two games remaining against the same two teams.
Coquille hosted third-place Gold Beach on Wednesday (results weren’t available) and visits Toledo on Friday. Bandon was at Toledo on Wednesday and hosts Gold Beach to finish the regular season on Saturday.
If they remain tied, they will share the league title and play a seeding game to determine the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds for the Class 2A playoffs on Feb. 19 at a neutral site.
In Coquille’s win at Waldport, Hailey Combie had a huge night with 27 points and Holli Vigue added 21. Taylor Kelner scored eight.
Lillyn Legrand had 22 points and Charity Smith 10 for the Irish, who finished 3-7.
Bandon avoided late-game stress while beating Myrtle Point for the second time in a week — the Tigers trailed the Bobcats heading to the fourth in their previous meeting but led 29-17 at half and stayed out front Monday.
“I have nothing but the utmost respect for (Myrtle Point coach) Jen (Sproul) and her program,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “They are a tough team and battled us tough twice. I’m proud of the girls and the way they stepped up tonight in a big game.”
Makiah Vierck had 20 points, Katelyn Senn 18 and Olivia Thompson 10 for the Tigers in the win. Maddi Reynolds had 11 points to lead the Bobcats.
MARSHFIELD 44, SIUSLAW 12: The Pirates easily beat the last-place Vikings while playing all 14 girls in Uniform extensively every quarter as they tuned up for a big home game Friday against Marist Catholic.
Charlie Dea had nine points and Paige Macduff six for the Pirates, who had 11 different players score.
The Pirates improved to 5-2 in league, tied with Marist Catholic for second place after the Spartans lost to league-leading Junction City 32-30 on Tuesday (Marist Catholic’s earlier loss to Junction City came by three points).
Since Marist Catholic won the first meeting against Marshfield in Eugene, the Pirates need to win Friday to have a chance to tie for second, which would strengthen its spot for the Class 4A play-in round.
BOYS
BANDON 54, MYRTLE POINT 40: The Tigers dominated the first three quarters to beat the Bobcats and keep their share of first place with Gold Beach as their Saturday showdown at Bandon nears.
Bandon led 31-15 at halftime and 48-25 with eight minutes to go before the Bobcats made the final score closer.
“The boys played three solid quarters,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “We started to go away from the script in the fourth and allowed Myrtle Point to make it closer and keep us on our toes.”
Andrew Robertson had 16 points to lead the Tigers, while Owen Brown had 14, Cooper Lang 10 and Anthony Hennick nine.
Daniel Tolman had 18 points for the Bobcats.
Gold Beach beat Reedsport 68-37 on Monday as the Panthers matched the Tigers at 9-1 with two games to go.
Bandon has a dangerous road trip to defending league champion Toledo on Wednesday while Gold Beach visits Coquille. If Both win, their game Saturday in Bandon will determine the league title, with the winner guaranteed a spot in the Class 2A playoffs and the loser needing to survive the league playoffs for a guaranteed playoff berth.
WALDPORT 66, COQUILLE 48: The Red Devils stumbled at Waldport, but are guaranteed at least fourth place in the final league standings and a spot in the league playoffs, provided Bandon and Gold Beach don’t finish in a two-way tie atop the standings.
Zak Holsey had 20 points and Levi Fruechte added 18 for Waldport, which also got 12 points each from John Miller, who hit three 3-pointers, and Jacob Gainer.
The Red Devils, on the other hand, had just two players in double figures. Gardner Scolari and Brock Willis had 12 points each.