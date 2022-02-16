Bandon’s boys and girls basketball teams both are Sunset Conference champions, but both with shared titles.
Each team clinched a share of the title with a win at home over Gold Beach on Saturday, with the boys completing their feat in overtime.
Bandon’s girls matched Coquille at 9-1 in the final league standings by beating the Panthers 58-35.
“I’m super stoked for my girls,” coach Jordan Sammons said, noting the Tigers now have won three straight league titles, including the shared title this winter.
“It is a testament to their hard work and dedication year-round,” he said.
Makiah Vierck had 19 points, Olivia Thompson 13 and Katelyn Senn 12 against the Panthers as Bandon won its ninth game in a row, all but a 46-39 win over Coquille coming by at least 15 points. Gabby Perez had 12 points and Kailina Hamilton nine for the Panthers.
The Tigers beat Toledo 66-17 on Wednesday to keep pace with the Red Devils. Senn had 19 points, Thompson 12 and Makenna Vierck 10 in that win.
Bandon’s boys had to bounce back from a loss to Toledo to earn their share of the title with Gold Beach.
The Tigers fell to the Boomers 43-31 on Wednesday, when only Owen Brown scored in double figures for Bandon, finishing with 10 points. Gunner Rothenberger had 20 points for the Boomers, who lost three straight in the first half of the season on the road, at Bandon, Gold Beach and Coquille, before winning all their games in the second half of the season.
While Bandon was losing at Toledo, Gold Beach was winning at Coquille 55-49 in a game that came down to the final minute, when the Red Devils missed a shot inside to take the lead and the Panthers pulled away by hitting free throws.
Gianni Altman had 22 points and Jake Westerman 14 for the Panthers in the win.
Dean Tucker had 18 points and Hayden Gederos 13 for Coquille, which ultimately finished fourth in the league standings when it lost at Toledo 51-40 on Friday in its finale.
“That’s a good team,” Coquille coach Willy Layton said. “(Gianni) is a great player.
“We played our hearts out. They made more shots than we did.”
Gold Beach would have won the title outright by beating Bandon on Saturday, but fell 56-53 in overtime.
Because both teams have two losses, each finishing 10-2, the league playoffs will be in effect, starting with rematches Monday night (results weren’t available by press time).
Gold Beach and Bandon were to play at Myrtle Point to determine the top seed for the league playoffs, the winner also guaranteeing a state playoff berth. Coquille, meanwhile, was set to travel to third-place Toledo in an elimination game.
On Wednesday, the loser of the Gold Beach-Bandon rematch faces the winner of the Toledo-Coquille game and the winner of that contest qualifies for the playoffs and advances to a Friday game against the Gold Beach-Bandon winner to determine the league’s top seed for the state playoffs.
GIRLS
EAGLE POINT 32, NORTH BEND 17: The Bulldogs suffered a damaging loss for their playoff hopes when they fell at home to the Eagles on Friday.
North Bend coach Mike Forrester took the blame for the setback.
“We were down 15-4 at half and just never figured it out,” he said. “I couldn’t figure out anything to do to get our kids better shots. This one’s on me.”
North Bend fell to 5-7 in league and now will need to knock off some of the league’s top teams to have a chance to reach the playoffs. The Bulldogs are at home this week against Churchill on Tuesday and Crater on Friday and also still have to play top-ranked Willamette.
PACIFIC 20, NEW HOPE 14: The Pirates won a defensive battle against the Warriors on Saturday to clinch a share of the Skyline League’s South Division title.
Audrey Griffiths had eight points and Makaila Royal six for Pacific, which matched Powers at 7-6 in the final standings. Those teams were scheduled to play at Bandon on Monday night to determine the top seed for the league playoffs, with the winner advancing directly to the league tournament and the loser having to win a game to advance to the final site.
Pacific bounced back from a 38-21 loss to Yoncalla on Thursday night, when the Eagles, with just five players in uniform, outscored the Pirates 20-6 in the second half to pull away.
Nichole Noffsinger had 18 points for Yoncalla and Jessica Morones led Pacific with seven.
Powers lost to a pair of North Division teams to wrap up the regular season, falling to Umpqua Valley Christian 58-39 on Thursday and North Douglas 51-23 on Friday.
North Douglas finished a perfect 13-0 to win the North Division, while Yoncalla was second at 11-2 and Umpqua Valley Christian third at 9-4.
BOYS
EAGLE POINT 59, NORTH BEND 33: The Eagles continued an outstanding season with their win at North Bend on Friday.
Eagle Point has the second-best record in Class 5A, at 16-2, though they are second in the Midwestern League behind Churchill.
North Bend remained winless in league play.
UVC 39, POWERS 33: The young Cruisers, fielding a squad for the first time since the 2017-18 school year, finished without a win, but came close against the Monarchs.
René Sears and Braden Bushnell, a pair of freshmen, led the Cruisers with 18 and 13 points, respectively.
Powers also fell to North Douglas 75-20 on Friday to close out the season. North Douglas won the Skyline League North Division with a 12-1 record while Riddle finished a perfect 13-0 to win the South Division.