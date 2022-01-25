Bandon’s boys basketball team handed Toledo its first league loss in more than five years Friday night, beating the visiting Boomers 53-47.
Toledo suffered its first league loss since falling to Bandon in 2016, when the teams shared the league title and Bandon twice beat the Boomers in the league playoffs to secure the Sunset Conference’s top seed for the state playoffs.
The Tigers won this time despite shooting poorly both from the field and the foul line.
“We had a bad shooting night, but were able to weather numerous storms from Toledo,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “I was proud of how the boys had multiple chances to take big leads, lost the lead and still kept their heads on their shoulders to finish the game.”
Andrew Robertson had 19 points to lead the Tigers including 12 in the fourth quarter. Cooper Lang added 12 points, Owen Brown 11 and Trevor Angove eight.
Brothers Cooper and Gunner Rothenberger led the Boomers with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Bandon, which improved to 5-0 in league play, is alone in first place heading into a trip to Gold Beach on Tuesday. The Panthers also are unbeaten in league after beating Coquille 59-46, but have only played three league games.
Toledo fell to 3-1 heading into a trip to Coquille (3-2) on Tuesday. The Red Devils visit Bandon on Thursday.
GOLD BEACH 59, COQUILLE 46: The Panthers snapped Coquille’s three-game win streak in league play by beating the visiting Red Devils as Gianni Altman scored 21 points and Dylan Middleton 15.
The Panthers built a 37-18 halftime lead and held on in the final two quarters.
Dean Tucker had 13 points and Hayden Gederos 12 for Coquille.
MARSHFIELD 61, MARIST CATHOLIC 56: The Pirates got a big win in Eugene, beating the Spartans by overcoming a hot shooting night by the host team.
Mason Ainsworth had 27 points and Pierce Davidson 13 for Marshfield, which improved to 3-0 in league play to keep pace with Junction City, which visits the Pirates on Friday to finish the first round of league play. Marshfield is at Elmira on Tuesday.
Friday’s game was close all the way as Marist Catholic connected on 12 3-pointers, five by Lucas Franssen, who led the Spartans with 20 points.
The Pirates got a big lift from Ezra Waterman, who hit a pair od 3-pointers and finished with seven points off the bench. Monty Swinson also had two 3-pointers and scored eight for Marshfield.
GIRLS
BANDON 56, TOLEDO 26: The Tigers came off a week of quarantine due to exposure to a player from another team in a nonleague game and beat the visiting Boomers.
“It was a good win for us coming off quarantine,” coach Jordan Sammons said. “The girls played tough.”
Makiah Vierck had 13 points, Katelyn Senn 12, Makenna Vierck 11 and Olivia Thompson nine for Bandon in the win.
COQUILLE 39, GOLD BEACH 35: The Red Devils kept their Sunset Conference record perfect by edging the host Panthers on Friday.
Hailey Combie had 13 points and Trinidy Blanton 12 for Coquille, which jumped out to a 14-5 lead through one quarter, but had to hold on.
Kailina Hamilton had 22 points and Gabby Clifford 10 for the Panthers.
MYRTLE POINT 29, GOLD BEACH 27: The Bobcats tipped the Panthers on Saturday afternoon.
Maddi Reynolds had 19 points for the Bobcats, who hadn’t played for 11 days since suffering their first league loss to Coquille.
Hamilton and Clifford had nine points each for the Panthers, who have another big game Tuesday when they host two-time league champion Bandon. Myrtle Point is at Waldport on Thursday and hosts Toledo on Saturday.
MARSHFIELD-MARIST CATHOLIC PPD: The Pirates and Spartans had their game postponed Friday due to COVID-19 issues within Marist Catholic’s program.
It was Marshfield’s second postponed game during the week after Siuslaw also had to postpone on Tuesday due to COVID issues.