Bandon opened the Sunset Conference boys basketball season with a 51-34 win in Coquille on Tuesday.
“The boys played well tonight,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “They came out ready to play.”
The Tigers were strong on defense, especially early in the game. They outscored Coquille 14-2 in the first quarter and led all the way.
Andrew Robertson had three 3-pointers and 14 points — all in the first half for Bandon. Twins Hunter and Trevor Angove and Cooper Lang each added nine points.
Dean Tucker had 12 points and Gardner Scolari nine for the Red Devils.
The Tigers are at Waldport on Friday, while Coquille visits Reedsport.
MARSHFIELD 63, NEWPORT 55: The Pirates beat the visiting Cubs in a nonleague game that featured nine 3-pointers by each squad.
Mason Ainsworth had 27 points, including three of the 3-pointers, to lead the Pirates. Pierce Davidson added four 3s and 14 points and Monty Swinson had the other two long-range shots for Marshfield and 10 points.
Kaden Bruns had 19 points to lead the Cubs and Markus Everitt added 11, with each hitting three 3-pointers.
Marshfield heads to Hidden Valley High School in Grants Pass for the Sky-Em/Skyline crossover event this weekend.
COTTAGE GROVE 50, NORTH BEND 41: The host Lions topped the Bulldogs in North Bend’s last game before getting into the bulk of the Midwestern League schedule.
The Bulldogs are at Eagle Point on Friday and play their league home opener Tuesday when Churchill comes to town.
GIRLS
MARSHFIELD 42, NEWPORT 25: The Pirates pulled away in the final three quarters to top the visiting Cubs.
Kate Miles scored 13 points, and made all seven of her free throws, to lead the Pirates, while Charlie Dea added 10 points and Paige MacDuff eight.
Marshfield heads to Florence this weekend for the Sky-Em/Skyline crossover tournament.
NORTH BEND 46, COTTAGE GROVE 43: The Bulldogs edged the host Lions in a nonleague contest.
Trinity Barker had 15 points and Adrianna Frank 13 for the Bulldogs and they combined to hit nine of 12 free throws in the pivotal fourth quarter as North Bend held on for the victory.
Nevaeh Edera scored all 11 of her points in the second quarter for North Bend, hitting a trio of 3-pointers to help the Bulldogs to a 10-point halftime lead.
PACIFIC 24 POWERS 16: The Pirates opened the Skyline League season with a win at Powers.
Courtney Phillips had seven points, Jessica Morones six and Audrey Griffith five for Pacific. Lauren Stallard scored seven to lead Powers.
Pacific is at New Hope Christian on Friday and Powers hosts Camas Valley on Saturday.
BANDON-COQUILLE POSTPONED: The Tigers and Red Devils were not able to play their league opener Tuesday because of a COVID-19 situation in Coquille’s program.
The game at Coquille is now scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13, tipping off at 6 p.m.