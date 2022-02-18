With its second win in three days over Gold Beach, Bandon’s boys basketball team clinched a spot in the Class 2A playoffs and the inside track for a home game in those playoffs.
The Tigers beat the Panthers 54-41 on Monday in Myrtle Point in a game to determine seeding for the Sunset Conference league playoffs after the two teams shared the league title.
That win came on the heels of an overtime win over the Panthers at home Saturday that forced a tie for the title.
“I’m proud of these boys,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “It’s nice to have a 20-win season. Hopefully, we can add to that before basketball season is over.”
The first chance to add to the win total comes Friday night, when the Tigers host either the Panthers or Toledo to determine the league’s top seed to the state playoffs. The winner of that game will have a home game in the Class 2A playoffs next Friday, with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Pendleton.
Gold Beach hosted Toledo in the second round of the league playoffs on Wednesday (results were not available). Toledo eliminated Coquille in the first round of the playoffs on Monday, beating the Red Devils 49-35 for their seventh straight win.
In Bandon’s win over Gold Beach on Monday, Cooper Lang had 14 points, Owen Brown 10 and Eli Freitag nine.
Gianni Altman led the Panthers with 17 points, including three 3-pointers as the Panthers tried, but were unable, to claw back from an early deficit.
“We had a slow start, but after the four-minute mark in the first quarter we took the lead and never looked back,” Quattrocchi said. “The boys played a good game and weathered a few storms from Gold Beach. Our defense was solid.”
MARSHFIELD 69, ELMIRA 34: The Pirates beat the Falcons in their regular-season home finale Tuesday to keep alive hopes of a shared Sky-Em League title with Junction City.
The Pirates were able to get all 11 players — all seniors — extended minutes. Nine of them found the scoring column, including 19 points from Mason Ainsworth, who was honored before the game for becoming Marshfield’s all-time leading scorer.
Monty Swinson added 12 points and Dom Montiel and Pierce Davidson scored nine each.
Lucas Ellsworth had six points, Ezra Waterman five, Kaden Weatherston four, Ben Mahaffy three and Maddux Mateski two. The other seniors are Mason Pederson and DJ Daugherty.
The Pirates improved to 7-1 in league play heading into a make-up game at Siuslaw on Thursday and the big showdown at top-ranked Junction City on Friday. The Tigers, who edged Marshfield in their meeting at Coos Bay, 8-0 in league play and have won 15 games in a row.
CHURCHILL 85, NORTH BEND 26: The Lancers, who lead the Midwestern League with a perfect 11-0 record, dropped the host Bulldogs to 0-13 in league play for the season on Tuesday.
GIRLS
MARSHFIELD 40, ELMIRA 11: The Pirates held the Falcons to two or zero points in three of the four quarters to lock up at least third place in the Sky-Em League and guarantee a spot in the Class 4A play-in round.
The Pirates, who improved to 6-3, are tied with Marist Catholic for second place, though they finish the season at league-leading Junction City on Friday, while the Spartans play Elmira. Marist Catholic swept the season series against Marshfield.
In the win over Elmira, Charlie Dea had 14 points in her final home game while freshman Ava Ainsworth added eight.
Dea is one of three seniors honored before their final regular-season home game, along with Brooklyn Culver and Hannah Folau.
CHURCHILL 48, NORTH BEND 28: A few dry spells were too much for the Bulldogs to overcome against the Lancers.
“The kids competed hard,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “We had a couple tough stretches.”
Trinity Barker had 16 points and Adrianna Frank eight for North Bend.
Churchill’s Brooklyn Moody had five 3-pointers and 19 points and Stella Scott added 15 points.
PACIFIC 28, POWERS 20: The Pirates beat the Cruisers at Bandon on Monday to earn the top seed for the Skyline League’s south division after the two teams had shared the division title.
Pacific earned a spot in the league tournament, while Powers will need to win a home game to reach the league’s final four.
Courtney Phillips had 10 points and Natalie Flowers eight for Pacific. Lauren Stallard and Skylar Thompson scored six each for Powers.
Powers played Umpqua Valley Christian, the third-place team in the league’s North Division, on Wednesday (results were not available). The Monarchs, who beat the Cruisers 58-39 in the regular-season finale, beat Camas Valley 53-37 in the first round of the league playoffs on Tuesday.
In the other first-round game, New Hope Christian beat Days Creek 34-18 to earn a shot at Yoncalla on Wednesday. Yoncalla was second in the north division.