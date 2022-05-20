Bandon’s baseball team got a bye in the first round of the Class 2A-1A playoffs and hosts Western Christian in the second round on Wednesday.
Pairings were announced Thursday by the Oregon School Activities Association.
The Tigers are seeded eighth and Western Christian ninth.
Coquille and Reedsport both are home in the first round Monday. Coquille hosts Grant Union, with the winner advancing to face Kennedy in the second round. Reedsport hosts East Linn Christian, with the winner moving on to battle the Dufur/South Wasco County squad.
In the Class 4A play-in round, Marshfield hosts Valley Catholic at 4 p.m. Saturday, the winner advancing to the 16-team bracket.
In softball, Bandon is home Monday against Neah-Kah-Nie, with the winner facing top-ranked Grant Union/Prairie City in the second round.
Coquille, which beat Reedsport 19-16 in eight innings Thursday in a game to determine the No. 3 seed for the Sunset Conference (Class 2A-1A District 4), is at Days Creek on Monday, with the winner advancing to face Union/Cove.
In the Class 4A play-in round, Marshfield hosts Madras at noon Saturday for a spot in the play-in bracket.