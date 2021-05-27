BANDON — The baseball teams from Bandon and North Bend got in one last bonus doubleheader Friday, with the Tigers hosting North Bend.
The final result was lopsided, with North Bend sweeping the twin bill 9-1 and 17-1. North Bend coach Brad Horning was complimentary of Bandon coach Jay Ferrell and the home fans.
“Thanks to Jay Ferrell and Bandon baseball for organizing this doubleheader,” he said. “There were lots of fans and their parents served us burgers and hot dogs between games.”
Ferrell’s only regret was the scores.
“I wish we could have made it more of a game,” he said.
The highlights were decidedly in North Bend’s favor.
Chase Platt pitched a complete game in the opener, striking out seven and walking one. In the nightcap, Brylee Anderson, Coleman Compton, Bridger Holmes and Hunter Wheeling pitched for the Bulldogs.
“We had 10 different offensive players get hits, highlighted by a Brendan West line drive to right field,” Horning said.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 11, YAMHILL-CARLTON 2: The Bruins capped a perfect season with two wins on the final day Saturday, including the victory over the Tigers in the Class 3A championship game at Santiam Christian High School.
It completed a day that saw Brookings-Harbor also beat the combined Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa team 3-0.
Earlier in the week, the Bruins edged Scio 2-1 at Clyde Allen Field in North Bend in the first round of the playoffs.
Brookings-Harbor finished a perfect 16-0 on the year.
KNAPPA 14, REEDSPORT 13: The Brave, who finished second in the Sunset Conference, were edged in the Class 2A-1A final week consolation bracket after also losing to Monroe 3-0. Glide won the title, beating Kennedy 11-6 in the championship game.
HIDDEN VALLEY 5, LA GRANDE 2: The Mustangs won the Class 4A state title in dramatic fashion. Down to their final out in the bottom of the seventh and trailing 2-1, the Mustangs got a grand slam home run by Isaac Hill to take the victory.