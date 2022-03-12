COOS BAY — It wasn’t a storybook ending for Banks and its seven seniors at the Class 4A boys state basketball tournament, but it was the next best thing.
The Braves beat rival Seaside 62-54 in the tournament’s third-place game Saturday at Marshfield High School, finishing their final season in Class 4A on a winning note.
“There’s two ways I wanted to end this,” said Cooper Gobel, one of the seniors. “One was with a ring. The other was like this.”
Seaside and Banks played each other three times during the Cowapa League season and playoffs, but it goes a lot farther back for the players.
“It’s almost like a perfect ending,” said Charlie White, another of the Banks seniors. “We’ve been playing them since fifth grade.”
The players from the two schools are friends off the court. On the court, they are so familiar that game planning for Saturday’s trophy contest was a moot point.
“It helps when you’ve already played three times, so you know all their plays,” Gobel said.
The difference Saturday?
“It came down to execution,” White said. “We shot pretty well when we needed to. When our defense wasn’t doing well, we stepped it up.”
Banks led the entire way after a jumper and 3-pointer by Gobel in the opening minute. The lead was double digits a number of times before a Seaside run cut the lead to one in the fourth quarter. But Ben Mayo hit a 3-pointer for the Braves and White scored inside and the lead was at least four points the rest of the way.
“We kept our composure,” Gobel said. “We stayed calm.”
The game featured two strong outside shooting teams.
Mayo had a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter to help Banks to its early lead, the second one putting the Braves up by double digits the first time at 18-7 just 5:30 into the contest.
Seaside used the long ball to catch up.
Banks led 34-22 at the break, but Ever Sibony opened the second half with a 3-pointer for the Seagulls and Carson Kawasoe added two more in the third quarter. Sibony added three more treys in the fourth quarter and finished with five in all and 25 total points. Kawasoe added three 3-pointers and nine points and Cash Corder, who hit the game-winner against Philomath in the quarterfinals, had one trey, seven points and 13 rebounds.
Gobel had 22 points to lead Banks. Mayo added 16 and Michael Vereen 12. White had seven points and six rebounds.
Banks is a neighbor of Forest Grove, which has hosted the Class 4A tournament the past several years, until it was moved to the Bay Area this winter for one year after Forest Grove requested not to host it this year.
The Braves didn’t mind the much longer drive, and hope to be back many times since the Class 3A state tournament is in the Bay Area every year.
“I love the experience we had down here,” Gobel said.
Saturday’s win made it better.