NORTH BEND — Marshfield’s dreams of a repeat boys basketball state title came crashing down Thursday night when Banks beat the cold-shooting Pirates 62-49 in the quarterfinals at the Class 4A state tournament.
Banks advanced to face Cascade in the semifinals at Marshfield High School on Friday afternoon. The Pirates face Stayton in the consolation semifinals at 10:45 a.m. at Marshfield, with a chance to advance to the fourth-place game and secure a trophy.
That became the team’s goal after the loss to the Braves Thursday.
“It’s a disappointing day for our program and our school,” Marshfield coach Casey McCord said. “We had hoped to play in the semifinals.
“We will regroup in the morning, hopefully give Stayton a run and finish a remarkable group of kids on a positive note.”
Marshfield’s team is almost all seniors, many who were part of the state champion football team in the fall and the basketball title team last spring. They entered the state tournament as the top-ranked squad in the coaches poll, but couldn’t overcome an ice cold first half.
“It was a frustrating game for us,” McCord said. “Banks got off to a great start. We got into a hole we couldn’t quite dig out of.”
Marshfield never led in the contest. Banks scored the first four points and was up 13-8 through the first quarter and by double digits less than three minutes into the second.
By halftime, the Braves had a 27-15 advantage and Marshfield had shot a woeful 15 percent (4-for-26) from the floor.
Banks had its largest lead at 32-15 when it opened the second half with a 3-pointer by Wyatt Selleck and a fast-break layup by Cooper Gobel.
Then the Pirates finally started making shots, though Banks often countered on its end to stop Marshfield’s momentum swings.
The first of eight second-half 3-pointers for the Pirates (one of four on the night by Pierce Davidson) was immediately countered by a 3-pointer by Ben Mayo of Banks. When Mason Ainsworth hit one of his three treys to pull the Pirates within nine, Mayo struck again.
And when Gobel had a 3-pointer and Mayo a layup to put Banks back up 16 early in the fourth, the Pirates went into foul-for-profit mode — and it almost worked because the Braves started missing their free throws.
Banks, which had made all four of its foul shots in the first half, missed 14 in the fourth quarter alone, including the front ends of two different one-on-one chances.
Meanwhile, the Pirates were picking up turnovers with their increased defensive pressure and finding their range from deep. Monty Swinson and Ainsworth hit 3-pointers and later Davidson made two in a row. When Mason scored on a drive to the hoop with 2:20 to go, the Banks lead was down to five points.
“We fought back,” McCord said. “We got it close, but close isn’t good enough.”
And Banks kept the Pirates from ever catching up completely.
“It got really intense,” Mayo said. “We just needed to keep our heads in the game and knock down our free throws.”
It started when Charlie White, who had missed seven free throws in the fourth, made two in a row.
“The momentum changed once Charlie made those free throws,” Mayo said.
After White, Selleck, Mayo twice and Selleck again made both free throws on trips to the line (Selleck also made one of two once).
And the Pirates couldn’t make enough 3-pointers to make up the gap, though they did set a Class 4A state tournament record with 35 attempts. Ainsworth also tied the individual tournament record for 3-point attempts in a game with 15 on the way to a team-high 18 points.
“We took a lot of tough, contested shots, but they’re shots that we often make,” McCord said.
In addition to Ainsworth’s points, Davidson scored 15 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Swinson and Maddux Mateski both scored seven points and Mateski had nine rebounds and helped keep the Pirates in the game with outstanding hustle on the boards and on defense.
“Maddux had a great game,” McCord said.
Dom Montiel had a poor shooting night, scoring just two points, but also had seven rebounds and six assists.
Marshfield finished at 24 percent from the floor while Banks shot nearly 46 percent.
“Credit goes to Banks,” McCord said.
Selleck finished with 20 points and Mayo had 19 for the Braves. Gobel scored 11 and White had eight points and 10 rebounds.
“I think it’s awesome,” Mayo said. “We knew we could do it.”
Banks was rewarded with its trip to the semifinals and a 3:15 p.m. date with Cascade.
The Pirates, meanwhile, will try to finish the season, and the careers of all its seniors, with a trophy through the consolation bracket.
“It was a frustrating game for us,” McCord said. “I’m definitely disappointed in the result, but proud of the fight.”