COOS BAY — For the first time in school history, Banks is the girls state basketball champion.

The Braves weathered an early 11-0 run by league rival Corbett, pulling ahead in the second half to beat the Cardinals 47-38 in the 3A OSAA/On-Point Community Credit Union state tournament at Marshfield High School on Saturday night.



