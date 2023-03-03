COOS BAY — The Banks girls pride themselves on defense. When they finally got the offense going Friday, the top-ranked Braves surged into the championship game of the 3A OSAA/On-Point Community Credit Union state tournament at Marshfield High School.

Now they face league rival Corbett, known for its shooting, which won its semifinal game against Sutherlin on Friday with defense. The championship is scheduled to tip off at 5:45 p.m.



