Bandon’s Cassie Kennon earned medalist honors at the Coos Invitational last week at Coos Golf Club.
Kennon shot an 80 to easily capture the individual title in the tournament. Marshfield’s Kaleigh England shot a 98, while North Bend’s Kamryn Craig shot 105.
Most of the girls played just nine holes. Coquille’s Drew Wilson shot 44, while North Bend’s Kinsey Harlow had a 47.
PHOENIX TOURNAMENT: Coquille’s Carter Borror took medalist honors in a tournament at Centennial Golf Club in Medford last Wednesday, shooting an 80. He finished one shot in front of North Valley’s Cruz Kilborn.
Kennon tied for second among the girls with a 76, though she finished 12 shots behind Baylee Hammericksen of St. Mary’s, who broke the course record with a 64.
Coos Invitational
Medalist: Cassie Kennon, Bandon, 80
MARSHFIELD (inc): Kaleigh England 98, Paige Kirchner 108.
NORTH BEND (inc): Kamryn Craig 105, Morgan Hoefs 123.
BANDON (inc): Cassie Kennon 80.
Nine Holes
MARSHFIELD: Nyssa Haynes 57, MyLia Braken 84.
NORTH BEND: Kinsey Harlow 47, Emily Ryan 63, Jade Nanda 72, Jill 81.
BANDON: Rosie Keller 56, Madisan Hutchens 57.
COQUILLE: Drew Wilson 44, Jaylyn Rayevich 50, Ilaria Crapansano 70, Lily Thomas 73.
MYRTLE POINT: Elinore Weeks 62.
REEDSPORT: Maddie Parnell 77.
HIDDEN VALLEY: Gena Hoxsey 72.