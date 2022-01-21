Bandon’s boys basketball team set up a showdown with Toledo on Friday night by beating visiting Myrtle Point 61-40 on Tuesday.
The Tigers and Boomers enter Friday’s contest at Bandon with matching 3-0 league records early in the Sunset Conference season.
Bandon led Myrtle Point 19-8 through the first quarter and stayed in front.
“The boys played well from the beginning of the game on both sides of the ball,” coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “Our defense was solid and our offense looked good when we were patient, kept our spacing and made the right plays.
“Three players in double digits is always good to see in the book.”
Trevor Angove had 17 points to lead the Tigers, while Owen Brown added 11, Andrew Robertson 10 and Cooper Lang nine.
Daniel Tolman had 12 points and Logan Backman 10 for the Bobcats, who fell to 1-3 in league.
Bandon hopes to upend Toledo, which has dominated the league the past few years.
“I’m looking forward to playing Toledo,” Quattrocchi said. “It’s a big game.”
The boys game tips off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the girls at 7.
Bandon’s girls did not play the Bobcats on Tuesday because the Tigers were in quarantine after a player from an opposing team in a nonleague game last week tested positive for COVID-19 the day after that contest.
COQUILLE 63, WALDPORT 56: The Red Devils got their third straight league win by holding off a rally by the visiting Irish in the fourth quarter.
Coquille led 48-31 before Waldport closed the gap in the final eight minutes when Zak Holsey hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 of his game-high 38 points.
Hunter Layton and Dean Tucker had 15 points each to lead Coquille, while Brock Willis and Gardner Scolari each scored 10 and Hayden Gederos nine.
The Red Devils have bounced back from their league-opening loss to Bandon to improve to 3-1 in Sunset Conference play and 7-8 overall.
Waldport fell to 0-5 in league play.
MARSHFIELD 83, SIUSLAW 47: The Pirates improved to 2-0 in Sky-Em League play by pounding the visiting Vikings on Tuesday.
Mason Ainsworth had 26 points to lead the Pirates in the victory. Pierce Davidson added 13 points and Mason Pederson 11 and all 11 Marshfield players scored in the contest.
The Pirates jumped in front 20-3 with a dominant first quarter and stretched the lead to 38-14 at the half.
Brody Perry had 22 points for the Vikings, who fell to 0-2 in league play.
Marshfield has a big road game at Marist Catholic on Friday in Eugene.
The girls teams did not play Tuesday because of COVID-19 issues within the Vikings’ program.
GIRLS
COQUILLE 58, WALDPORT 46: The Red Devils kept their Sunset Conference record perfect by beating the visiting Irish.
Coquille surged to a 37-18 halftime lead and limited the Irish to nine points in each of the first three quarters.
Hailey Combie had a big night for the Red Devils, making three baskets in each of the first three quarters and five in the fourth for a game-high 28 points. Holli Vigue added 13.
Four Waldport players finished in double figures, led by Hadley McSharry had 12 points. Charity Smith and Airyanna Paden scored 11 each and Lillyn Legrand 10.
The Red Devils have a big game Friday at Gold Beach, which also was perfect in league heading into a Wednesday contest at Waldport (results were not available by press time).