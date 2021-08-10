Bandon swept the top basketball awards for the Sunset Conference in voting by the league’s coaches after the recent season.
Senior Kennedy Turner was the player of the year and teammate Sterling Williams, another senior, was defensive player of the year. Bandon’s Jordan Sammons was named coach of the year.
The Tigers claimed their second straight league title and ultimately finished fourth in the Class 2A state tournament.
Sammons said both players were deserving of their honors and that he was pleased the league’s coaches voted the way they did.
“I was stoked for them,” he said, adding “well-deserved for sure.”
Turner and Williams, Bandon’s only seniors, were named to the first team while three of the team’s freshmen also received recognition. Olivia Thompson and Katelyn Senn were on the second team and Makiah Vierck on the third team.
The rest of the first team included Gold Beach teammates Kailina Hamilton and Gabby Perez, Myrtle Point’s Maddie Reynolds and Waldport’s Kylie Burke.
Sunset Conference boys
Waldport’s Zak Holsey was the league’s most valuable player and Matthew Brown of the Irish was coach of the year. Toledo’s Mason McAlpine was defensive player of the year.
League champion Toledo had two first-team picks — McAlpine and Jaxon Rozewski. The rest of the first team included Holsey, Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman, Luke Nicholson of Myrtle Point and Bandon’s Trevor Angove.
Sunset Conference Girls
Most Valuable Player — Kennedy Turner, Bandon
Defensive Player of the Year — Sterling Williams, Bandon
Coach of the Year — Jordan Sammons, Bandon
First Team — Kennedy Turner, sr, Bandon; Kailina Hamilton, jr, Gold Beach; Maddie Reynolds, jr, Myrtle Point; Sterling Williams, sr, Bandon; Gabby Perez, soph, Gold Beach; Kylie Burk, sr, Waldport.
Second Team — Katelyn Senn, fr, Bandon; Charity Smith, jr, Waldport; Olivia Thompson, fr, Bandon; Gabby Clifford, soph, Gold Beach; Sarah Nicholson, jr, Myrtle Point.
Third Team — Hadley McSharry, jr, Waldport; Max Jones, soph, Gold Beach; Morgan Hinds, sr, Toledo; Makiah Vierck, fr, Bandon; Bailey Higgins, jr, Coquille.
Honorable Mention — Allison Storts, jr, Myrtle Point; Cayden Ritchey, soph, Waldport; Ilene Glover, jr, Reedsport; Jaylyn Rayevich, jr, Coquille; Jessica Dooley, sr, Waldport; Cheyenne McCart, sr, Reedsport.
Sunset Conference Boys
Most Valuable Player — Zak Holsey, Waldport
Defensive Player of the Year — Mason McAlpine, Toledo
Coach of the Year — Matthew Brown, Waldport
First Team — Zak Holsey, jr, Waldport; Gianni Altman, soph, Gold Beach; Luke Nicholson, sr, Myrtle Point; Trevor Angove, jr, Bandon; Mason McAlpine, sr, Toledo; Jaxson Rozewski, sr, Toledo.
Second Team — Gabe Swan, sr, Myrtle Point; Jace Haagen, sr, Coquille; Cooper Lang, jr, Bandon; Gunner Rothenberger, soph, Toledo; Kellen Howard, sr, Toledo.
Third Team — Cort McKinley, sr, Coquille; Levi Fruechte, jr, Waldport; Sean White, sr, Bandon; Andrew Robertson, jr, Bandon; Coren Loper, jr, Toledo.
Honorable Mention — Nelson Wilsted, fr, Gold Beach; Julien Temps, sr, Coquille; Haiden Hanks, fr, Waldport; Garret Sealy, jr, Reedsport; Marcus Cross, sr, Toledo; Jaden Sperling, sr, Coquille; Carsen Bradford, sr, Myrtle Point; Graham Jones, sr, Waldport; Luke Brown, sr, Bandon.