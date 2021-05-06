Bandon’s softball team handed Coquille its first two Sunset Conference losses Saturday, sweeping the visiting Red Devils 8-0 and 6-1.
Avery Pounder pitched a one-hit shutout in the opener with nine strikeouts while allowing just one walk. She also had two hits, two runs and an RBI in the win.
Carlee Freitag had two hits and three RBIs, Sterling Williams drove in two runs and every Bandon starter had at least one hit.
In the nightcap, Pounder and Bella Erenfeld each had three hits and Pounder had two runs and two RBIs. Sterling Williams and Lizzy Gallagher, honored with Erenfeld on Senior Day, had two hits each.
Pounder pitched the first five innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven. Williams pitched the final two innings and also gave up just one hit.
“The seniors showed up the second game for us and showed great leadership today,” Bandon coach Brandon Gallagher said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them, especially since I’ve bene around them for 13 years now and am going to miss them come next year.”
Coquille coach Darren Thompson gave the Tigers credit.
“Bandon is a very good and well-coached team,” he said. “They kept the errors to a minimum and we did not.”
He said Ellie Ekelund pitched well, but didn’t get much help in the field, particularly the first game.
“The girls played well the second game,” he said. “We minimized our errors. We just couldn’t get our bats going.”
Maya Salazar had both Coquille hits in the second game.
“I’m very proud of how they all kept digging and didn’t give in,” Thompson said. “They are getting better with every outing.”
PIRATES SWEEP: Marshfield bounced back from a tough loss to league-leading Marist Catholic earlier in the week by sweeping host Elmira 11-2 and 10-2 in a Sky-Em League doubleheader Friday.
“Hats off to these girls,” Marshfield coach Chelsea Burns said. “For the last week or so our focus every day at practice has been accountability. It really seems to have sunk in and they played as a team for 14 innings.
“Elmira put the ball in play but our defense was probably the best it has been in this short season.”
Burns noted in particular several catches in center field by Kaylin Dea, including one in which she fired the ball home and catcher Gracie Peach tagged out an Elmira runner trying to score from third. Another defensive gem came when Cedar Ward knocked down a hard-hit ball at third base and, while still on her knees, threw the batter out at first.
“I can’t say enough about Jayla Johnson, who pitched both games,” Burns said.
Makenna Johnson had two hits and three runs in the first game and Marissa Barrera had three hits, including a triple. Dea and Alaina Sullivan each had two hits and Dea and Paige Reigard each hit doubles.
In the second game, Dahlia Kanui had her first home run of the season and also had a double, two runs and two RBIs. Dea had two hits, including a triple, and two runs, Sullivan had two hits and three RBIs and Makenna Johnson had two hits.
Marshfield improved to 6-3 in league play and leapfrogged over Elmira (5-4) into second place behind unbeaten Marist Catholic.
The Pirates host Junction City on Tuesday and Siuslaw for a doubleheader Friday.