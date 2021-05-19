Bandon’s track and field teams swept the team titles in the Class 2A District 4 championships and qualified a bunch of athletes for the upcoming Class 2A state meet in Eastern Oregon.
The meet was played out in two sites over two days, with Bandon hosting the league’s western schools Friday and the eastern schools meeting Saturday in Lakeview. Times and distances were compared between the two sites to determine the winners.
Bandon’s boys amassed 128.5 points to beat Lost River, which had 117.5 and competed at Lakeview. Coquille had 101.5 points.
In the girls meet, Bandon had 123 points, Lakeview 105 and Coquille 75.5.
Among Badon’s boys winners were twins Hunter and Trevor Angove, who will be the top seeds in their specialties in the state meet at Union High School.
Hunter Angove tied teammate Owen Brown for first in the pole vault, both clearing 12 feet, 6 inches.
Trevor Angove won the triple jump by soaring 42-7 and also won the high jump, which he hasn’t done in years, by getting over the feet at 6-0.
Ansen Converse won both the 1,500 (4:30.38) and 3,000 (9:50.36) for the Tigers. In both those races, four runners qualified for state. The top two finishers in each district advance, as well as the top six non-qualifiers from among the five districts.
In the 1,500, Bandon’s Damian Avalos and Carter Brown and Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman also advanced. In the 3,000, it was Altman, Brown and Myrtle Point’s Aidan Lilienthal who advanced.
Myrtle Point’s Troy Warner qualified in four events, winning the 100 and long jump and finishing second in the 200 and long jump.
Coquille’s Sabastian Montenero (both hurdles races and 100) and Howard Blanton (high hurdles, shot put and javelin) both qualified for state in three individual events.
For the girls, Holly Hutton won the 800 and 3,000 for Bandon and will be the top seed at state in the shorter distance.
Teammate Kennedy Turner won the javelin and also advanced in the shot put and 300 hurdles as an at-large qualifier.
Coquille’s Hailey Combie won the shot put and finished second to teammate Gia Faith in the discus as both throwers advanced to state in each event.
Myrtle Point’s Maddi Reynolds advanced in the high jump, long jump and 100 hurdles.
DISTRICT 3: Reedsport had three athletes advance to state in the meet at Glide.
Zac Roelle won the pole vault and also advanced in the high jump for Reedsport’s boys, while Natalie Hammand advanced in the 800 and Samantha Klier in the discus.
CLAA 1A: Pacific advanced a trio of athletes to the Class 1A state meet at Eastern Oregon.
The top 16 athletes in each individual event from the season rankings advanced to the state meet.
Qwentyn Petty advanced in the 200, 400 and long jump, while Hunter Jordan made it in the 3,000 and Jordan Walker in the shot put.
Trinidy Blanton of Powers advanced in the javelin, where she will be the No. 2 seed.
Class 2A District 4
BOYS
Team Scores: Bandon 128.5, Lost River 117.5, Coquille 101.5, Myrtle Point 93, Gold Beach 37, Lakeview 35.5, Bonanza 34, Rogue River 23, Illinois Valley 18.
State qualifiers and South Coast placers
Shot Put — 1. Howard Blanton, Coq, 38-5; 2. Carston Hartman, LR, 37-6 ½. Also: 3. Mason Detzler, MP, 37-1; 6. Kenneth McMillen, Ban, 35-5; 7. Tom Riley, Coq, 35-1; 8. Kross Miller, Ban, 33-0.
Discus — 1. Carston Hartman, LR, 115-8; 2. Andrew Robertson, Ban, 108-9. Also: 4. Nate Little, MP, 104-0; 6. Tom Riley, Coq, 94-1; 7. Tommy Vigue, Coq, 93-3.
Javelin — 1. Carston Hartman, LR, 154-11; 2. Nelson Wilstead, GB, 141-2; 3. Howard Blanton, Coq, 132-2. Also: 5. Nate Little, MP, 122-9; 6. Landyn Miller, GB, 119-2; 7. Jes-c Tessman, MP, 116-5; 8. Tom Riley, Coq, 110-1.
High Jump — 1. Trevor Angove, Ban, 6-0; 2. Taylor Jackson, GB, 5-8; 3. Brock Willis, Coq, 5-6.
Long Jump — 1. Troy Warner, MP, 18-7; 2. Jonathon Flores, LR, 18-5 ¾; 3. Cort McKinley, Coq, 18-2. Also: 4. Brock Willis, Coq, 18-0.
Triple Jump — 1. Trevor Angove, Ban, 42-7; 2. Troy Warner, MP, 38-7; 3. Cort McKinley, Coq, 38-1.
Pole Vault — 1. Tie-Hunter Angove, Ban, and Owen Brown, Ban, 12-6; 3. Kross Miller, Ban, 11-0; 4. Jes-c Tessman, MP, 10-0.
100 — 1. Troy Warner, MP, 12.01; 2. Sabastian Montenero, Coq, 12.09. Also: 5. Jake Westerman, GB, 12.50.
200 — 1. Hayden Duren, LR, 24.63; 2. Troy Warner, MP, 25.08. Also: 4. Orlando Avalos, Ban, 25.97; 5. Jaden Sperling, Coq, 25.99; 8. Jake Westerman, GB, 26.54.
400 — 1. Victor Alonzo, LR, 53.18; 2. Andrew Robertson, Ban, 55.56. Also: 3. Luke Nicholson, MP, 57.91; 6. Orlando Avalos, Ban, 1:00.34; 8. Ethan Elmer, Coq, 1:01.35.
800 — 1. Gabe Swan, MP, 2:14.06; 2. Hector Pena, LR, 2:16.65. Also: 4. Nolan Black, Coq, 2:29.28; 5. Jossen Delossantos, Coq, 2:33.62; 6. Damian Lilienthal, MP, 2:42.05.
1,500 — 1. Ansen Converse, Ban, 4:30.38; 2. Damian Avalos, Ban, 4:35.50; 3. Carter Brown, Ban, 4:44.94; 4. Gianni Altman, GB, 4:45.34. Also: 5. Aidan Lilienthal, MP, 4:55.34; 8. Nolan Black, Coq, 5:18.47.
3,000 — 1. Ansen Converse, Ban, 9:50.36; 2. Gianni Altman, GB, 10:09.04; 3. Carter Brown, Ban, 10:19.22; 4. Aidan Lilienthal, MP, 10:24.83. Also: 5. Charlie Ells, Ban, 10:38.10; 8. Damian Lilienthal, MP, 12:18.95.
110 High Hurdles — 1. Trevor Owens, Lak, 18.70; 2. Howard Blanton, Coq, 19.25; 3. Sabastian Montenero, Coq, 19.26.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Trevor Owens, Lak, 47.95; 2. Sabastian Montenero, Coq, 48.33.
4x100 Relay — 1. Coquille, 48.68; 2. Bonanza, 50.34.
4x400 Relay — 1. Lost River, 3:41.33; 2. Bandon, 3:49.12. Also: 3. Myrtle Point, 3:58.57.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Bandon 123, Lakeview 105, Coquille 75.5, Lost River 71, Bonanza 69.5, Myrtle Point 69, Rogue River 57, Gold Beach 29, Illinois Valley 27.
State qualifiers and South Coast placers
Shot Put — 1. Gia Faith, Coq, 33-7; 2. Hailey Combie, Coq, 32-10; 3. Kennedy Turner, Ban, 30-8. Also: 7. Erica Thrash, Coq, 26-3.
Discus — 1. Hailey Combie, Coq, 104-0; 2. Jazmin Cobian, LR, 92-5; 3. Bethany Petrik, LR, 90-7; 4. Gia Faith, Coq, 87-3. Also: 5. Kailina Hamilton, GB, 82-1.
Javelin — 1. Kennedy Turner, Ban, 104-7; 2. Kailina Hamilton, GB, 99-7. Also: 6. Katelyn Senn, Ban, 93-0; 7. Callie Millet, Coq, 92-9.
High Jump — 1. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 4-8; 2. Analise Miller, Ban, 4-6.
Long Jump — 1. Khalani Hayes, Bon, 15-6 ½; 2. Ayrica Hansen, RR, 15-4; 3. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 15-3. Also: 7. Willow Etienne, Coq, 13-5; 8. Hayley Brophy, MP, 12-11.
Triple Jump — 1. Karlee Vickerman, Lak, 33-9; 2. Breanna Strubel, Lak, 31-11 ½. Also: 3. Reagan Krantz, Coq, 28-0; 5. Milena Miller, MP, 26-7.
Pole Vault — 1. Bella Tenold, Bon, 8-9; 2. Olivia Thompson, Ban, 8-0; 3. Callie Millet, Coq, 7-0. Also: 4. Reagan Krantz, Coq, 6-6; 6. Allison Storts, MP, 6-0.
100 — 1. Kieryn Ruda, LR, 13.23; 2. Khaliyah Hayes, Bon, 13.25.
200 — 1. Susan Smith, RR, 28.80; 2. Khalani Hayes, Bon, 19.54. Also: 4. Gabby Perez, GB, 30.48; 8. Isabelle Stender, GB, 35.50.
400 — 1. Kieryn Ruda, LR, 1:05.84; 2. Analise Miller, Ban, 1:07.70; 3. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 1:07.81. Also: 5. Olivia Thompson, Ban, 1:10.16; 7. Anjali Patel, GB, 1:27.16; 8. Abby Elmer, Coq, 1:31.91.
800 — 1. Holly Hutton, Ban, 2:27.03; 2. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 2:45.75; 3. Dani McLain, Ban, 2:47.18; 4. Allison Storts, MP, 2:47.96. Also: 8. Anna McCann, GB, 3:04.06.
1,500 — 1. Kaley Schneider, Lak, 5:12.77; 2. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 5:26.38; 3. Dani McLain, Ban, 5:38.59; 4. Cassie Kennon, Ban, 5:54.09. Also: 5. Callie Millet, Coq, 6:27.12; 6. Grace Wright, Coq, 7:10.00; 8. Carlee Smith, Coq, 8:01.00.
3,000 — 1. Holly Hutton, Ban, 11:50.04; 2. Kaley Schneider, Lak, 12:02.96; 3. Aunika Miller, Ban, 12:27.89; 4. Cassie Kennon, Ban, 12:51.34; 5. Allison Storts, MP, 13:04.64. Also: 6. Erica Thrash, Coq, 17:50.69; 7. Carlee Smith, Coq, 18:11.27.
100 High Hurdles — 1. Sammy Conley, Lak, 16.52; 2. Gabby Perez, GB, 17.82; 3. Karlee Vickerman, Lak, 18.92; 4. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 18.95. Also: 7. Markiah Vierck, Ban, 19.43; 8. Hayley Brophy, MP, 19.92.
300 Low Hurdles — 1. Kieryn Ruda, LR, 49.71; 2. Sammy Conley, Lak, 53.81; 3. Makiah Vierck, Ban, 55.42; 4. Karlee Vickerman, Lak, 57.36; 5. Kennedy Turner, Ban, 57.51.
4x100 Relay — 1. Bonanza, 55.54; 2. Lost River, 56.60.
4x400 Relay — 1. Bandon, 4:39.95; 2. Myrtle Point, 4:55.88.
Class 2A District 3
BOYS
Team Scores: Central Linn 148, Glide 108, Oakland 107, Waldport 93, Monroe 42, Reedsport 38, Lowell 28, Oakridge 20, Toledo 19.
Winners and Reedsport placers
Shot Put — 1. Morgan Vincent, Gli, 39-0.
Discus — 1. Ross Graves, Oakl, 113-9.
Javelin — 1. Austin Smith, Low, 129-0. Also: 3. Zac Roelle, Ree, 125-8.
High Jump — 1. Ben Schneiter, CL, 5-8. Also: 3. Zac Roelle, Ree, 5-4 (state qualifier).
Long Jump — 1. Zak Holsey, Wal, 20-6 ¾. Also: 4. Zac Roelle, Ree, 17-6 ¼.
Triple Jump — 1. Ben Schneiter, CL, 38-4 ½.
Pole Vault — 1. Zac Roelle, Ree, 10-3. Also: 5. Myles Morgan, Ree, 8-0.
100 — 1. Dylan Lynn, Mon, 11.18.
200 — 1. Dylan Lynn, Mon, 23.52.
400 — 1. Easton West, Oakl, 54.24. Also: 5. Grady Sevets, Ree, 1:02.01.
800 — 1. Nathaniel Young, Mon, 2:14.61. Also: 6. Grady Sevets, Ree, 2:39.90.
1,500 — 1. Hayden Glenn, CL, 4:41.32.
3,000 — 1. Hayden Glenn, CL, 10:03.57.
110 High Hurdles — 1. Caleb Thomas, Gli, 17.38.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Zak Holsey, Wal, 45.73.
4x100 Relay — 1. Central Linn, 47.26.
4x400 Relay — 1. Central Linn, 3:51.06.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Oakland 142, Glide 118.5, Central Linn 87, Waldport 54, Reedsport 51.5, Toledo 50, Monroe 46, Lowell 40, Oakridge 27.
Winners and Reedsport placers
Shot Put — 1. Laura Young, Mon, 40-5 ½. Also: 6. Samantha Klier, Ree, 28-10 ½.
Discus — 1. Laura Young, Mon, 110-8; 3. Samantha Klier, Ree, 91-5 (state qualifier).
Javelin — 1. Kylie Anderson, Gli, 108-1. Also: 5. Angelique Wilkins, Ree, 31-10; 8. Natalie Hammand, Ree, 76-9.
High Jump — 1. Audra Chapman, Low, 4-8. Also: 4. Hannah Conger, Ree, 4-2.
Long Jump — 1. Klaira Flatt, Tol, 14-6 ½. Also: 8. Kramer Gesme, Ree, 11-7 ½.
Triple Jump — 1. Klaira Flatt, Tol, 29-9.
Pole Vault — 1. Audra Chapman, Low, 10-0.
100 — 1. Jordyn Meadors, CL, 14.08.
200 — 1. Matilyn Richardson, Mon, 29.66. Also: 7. Kramer Gesme, Ree, 31.86.
400 — 1. Ryleigh Nofziger, CL, 1:04.91.
800 — 1. Gemma Rowland, CL, 2:41.36; 2. Natalie Hammand, Ree, 2:47.27.
1,500 — 1. Katie Chapman, Low, 5:20.19.
3,000 — 1. Katie Chapman, Low, 11:15.18. Also: 4. Natalie Hammand, Ree, 13:12.34.
100 High Hurdles — 1. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oakl, 17.88. Also: 5. Bailey Canaday, Ree, 22.46.
300 Low Hurdles — 1. Klaira Flatt, Tol, 51.72. Also: 4. Kramer Gesme, Ree, 1:00.17; 6. Hannah Conger, Ree, 1:33.75.
4x100 Relay — 1. Central Linn, 55.47. Also: 4. Reedsport, 59.61.
4x400 Relay — 1. Central Linn, 4:51.35.