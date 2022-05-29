Bandon’s softball team won its opener in the Class 2A-1A playoffs on Monday, beating visiting Neah-Kah-Nie 11-1 as Avery Pounder threw a no-hitter.
The Tigers moved on to a second-round game Wednesday at the combined Grant Union/Prairie City team (results were not available by press time).
Pounder also hit a home run in the first inning to spark an offense that pounded out 23 hits.
Alexis Williams, Alyssa Duenas, Pounder, Angelina Morones, Kadence Teel and Trinitie Long-Hindman had three hits each and Pounder, Kate Devine and Long-Hindman all scored two runs. Duenas had four RBIs. Devine and Carlee Freitag each had two hits and all of Bandon’s players had at least one.
The Tigers also scored in all six innings.
STAYTON 7, MARSHFIELD 2: The Eagles knocked the Pirates out of the Class 4A playoffs on Tuesday in a first-round game played at Stayton.
Stayton jumped to an early 5-0 lead and held on to advance to a quarterfinal game against either Corbett or Astoria.
"There was nothing to be ashamed of in the effort that the girls gave against Stayton," Marshfield coach Chelsea Burns said. "They are a solid team both offensive and defensively. We were able to put the ball in play but struggled to get on base.
“It was an evenly matched game but things just didn't seem to go our way.”
Marshfield finished second in the Sky-Em League and won a play-in game over Madras on Saturday to advance to the game in Stayton.
“Of course you want to get a win to extend the season, especially for the seniors, but I am proud of how far this team made it,” Burns said. “I’m also proud of the seniors for their commitment and contribution to Marshfield softball.
“They had to go through their sophomore season being cancelled and then an abbreviated junior season with a new coaching staff. There were some learning curves on both ends but they stuck it out and we wouldn't have had the success that we had without them. “Congratulations to Mo (Barrera), Alaina (Sullivan), Paige (Reigard), and Phe (Macduff) on their accomplishments and graduating in a few weeks.”
DAYS CREEK 18, COQUILLE 10: The Wolves earned their first-ever playoff win and ended Coquille’s season at the same time in a first-round Class 2A-1A playoff game hosted by Days Creek on Monday.
“Once again, we started a bit slow, but when we got going we were right with them,” Coquille coach Darren Thompson said. “The hole was too big to dig out of this time.”
The loss didn’t diminish the season, though, he said.
“I’m very proud of the girls,” he said “We have come a long way. Tieing for third in league, winning a crazy eight-inning playoff game with Reedsport to go to state, and the way they continued to battle Days Creek are a couple things I will remember forever about this year.
“I hope the kids are as proud of their accomplishments this season as I am.”
In the playoff loss, Bailey Higgins and Reagan Hogan each had two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs for Coquille. Kaileigh Brugnoli and Adele Ancelin also had two hits each. Jaden Shaw had a triple, Taylor Kelner and double and Idali Flores drove in two runs.
BASEBALL
REEDSPORT 3, EAST LINN CHRISTIAN 2: Derek Johnson pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts for the Brave and Jon Train hit the go-ahead double in the fifth inning as Reedsport advanced to the second round of the Class 2A-1A playoffs Monday.
The Brave advanced to face the Dufur/South Wasco County team on Wednesday (results were not available by press time).
Kyren Johnson had two hits and two runs for Reedsport and Cody Schuttpelz also had two hits. Jose Martinez also had a hit and scored Reedsport’s other run. Kyren Johnson, Garrett Seeley and Train drove in the runs.
GRANT UNION 6, COQUILLE 2: The Red Devils were not able to string together enough runs in their first playoff game since 1983, falling to the visiting Prospectors on Monday.
“Our offense just really struggled to get their bats going until the last inning,” Coquille coach Ken Martinez said, adding “Patrick Adams pitched a great game, and the defense did a good job supporting him.”
Dean Tucker and Thomas Ferren scored Coquille’s runs. Tucker, Tony Florez, Canyon Luckman, Andrew Matlock and Bryce Poston had singles and Gage Martinez had a double.
Overall, we had a great season given how young our team is,” Ken Martinez said, noting the Red Devils had just four seniors and one junior.
“Making the state playoffs for the first time in almost 40 years was a huge accomplishment for our team,” he said. “My hope is seeing what they were able to accomplish this year will give those returning kids more confidence moving forward.
“We have a lot of young talent, and I’m excited to see what they do in the future.”