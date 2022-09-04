State champs
Bandon’s girls cross country team poses for photos with the trophy after winning the Class 3A-2A-1A state title at Lane Community College on Saturday.

 Photos by John Gunther, for The World

Bandon’s boys cross country team finished fifth behind four bigger schools in the Umpqua Opener, the season-opening meet of the season at Roseburg last week.

Class 5A power Crater won the meet, followed by Class 6A schools Roseburg, Grants Pass and North Medford. Bandon was fifth and North Bend sixth out of 11 complete teams.

