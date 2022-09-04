Bandon’s boys cross country team finished fifth behind four bigger schools in the Umpqua Opener, the season-opening meet of the season at Roseburg last week.
Class 5A power Crater won the meet, followed by Class 6A schools Roseburg, Grants Pass and North Medford. Bandon was fifth and North Bend sixth out of 11 complete teams.
Bandon’s Damian Avalos was fourth, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes and 27 seconds. Crater’s Tayvon Kitchen won in a speedy 16:27.
Bandon’s Carter Brown was 13th (19:07) and Daniel Cabrera was 21st (19:49).
North Bend’s top finisher was Aidin Wilson, who was 23rd (19:52), two spots ahead of teammate Benjamin Swank (19:59).
Crater also won the girls race, while North Bend was sixth.
Bandon didn’t have a complete girls team, but Dani McLain was fourth (20:15) in the race won by Nettle Grey of Grants Pass in 19:52.
Bandon’s Cassie Kennon was 23rd (23:25), while North Bend’s top two runners were Sara Slade (23:31) and Ellie Massey (23:46) in 25th and 26th, respectively.
Bandon freshman Marley Petrey won the 3,000-meter race in 12:22 and the Tigers edged Crater and Roseburg for the title in that division. Freshman Lilly Iverson was seventh (13:19), junior Makiah Vierck, in her second season ever running cross country, was 10th (13:50), with freshman Safaa Dimitruk 11th (13:53) and freshman Emma Roper-Cockerham 15th (14:37).