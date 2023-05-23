baseball
Bandon and Reedsport both have home games in the Class 2A-1A baseball playoffs on Wednesday.

The Tigers, who won Class 2A-1A District 4, and the Brave, who finished second, each have their first game in the second round of the playoffs.

