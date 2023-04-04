Bandon juniors Makiah Vierck and Olivia Thompson were named to the first team for the Valley Coast Conference in basketball.
Junior Lizzy Stice was on the second team and junior Katelyn Senn and sophomore Makenna Vierck received honorable-mention recognition.
Makenna Vierck and Bandon’s Nyah Dimitruk, a junior, were on the all-defense team.
Gold Beach senior Gabby Perez was on the second team and senior Gabby Clifford was an honorable mention pick. Reedsport sophomore Ragen Murphey also was an honorable mention selection.
Central Linn’s Maya Rowland was player of the year and the Cobras’ Wendi Farris was coach of the year.
Others on the first team were Central Linn’s Gemma Rowland, twins Sadie and Jade Snyder of Oakridge, Monroe’s Lainie Bateman and Oakland’s Veronica Sigl.
Bandon senior Owen Brown was named to the boys first team, while junior Eli Freitag was on the second team.
Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman was named the player of the year and the senior was joined by junior teammate Jake Westerman on the first team.
Senior Dylan Middleton was on the second team and junior Nelson Wilstead was honorable mention.
Reedsport sophomore Alex Dukovich was an honorable mention pick.
Brown, Westerman and Altman also were named to the all-defensive team.
Others on the first team were Central Linn’s Bren Schneiter, Oakland’s Joseph Fusco, Illinois Valley’s Daniel Polk, East Linn Christian’s Cole King and Monroe’s Nate Young.
Oakland’s Jeff Clark was named coach of the year.