Bandon monroe Bandon's Olivia Thompson

Bandon’s Olivia Thompson tries to drive through several Monroe defenders during their game in Bandon this season.

 Photo by John Gunther

Bandon juniors Makiah Vierck and Olivia Thompson were named to the first team for the Valley Coast Conference in basketball.

Junior Lizzy Stice was on the second team and junior Katelyn Senn and sophomore Makenna Vierck received honorable-mention recognition.

