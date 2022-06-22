Bandon pitchers swept the Player of the Year honors in the Sunset Conference for softball and baseball, in voting by the league’s coaches.
Avery Pounder was the baseball player of the year after helping the Tigers to finish second in the league standings and advance to the second round of the state playoffs.
Colton Siewell was player of the year for baseball after the Tigers won the league title and reached the quarterfinals.
Bandon’s Brandon Gallagher was one of the two coaches of the year for softball, along with Coquille’s Darren Thompson.
Pounder was one of five Bandon players to make the first team in softball, joined by first baseman Kadence Teel, infielders Carlee Freitag and Alexis Williams and outfielder Alyssa Duenas.
Reedsport and Coquille each had one player on the first team — outfielder Secret Vinyard for the Brave and utility player Rory Inskeep for the Red Devils. League-champion Toledo had the rest of the first team: pitcher Mariah Frederic, catcher Hannah Reed, infielder Cameron Fisher and outfielder Elka Fisher.
Bandon had four players on the baseball first team: Siewell, catcher Chris Butler, infielder Cooper Lang and outfielder Dylan Kamph.
Second-place Reedsport was represented on the first team by pitcher Derek Johnson, outfielder Kyren Johnson and designated hitter John Train.
Coquille, which finished third to reach the playoffs for the first time in almost 40 years, had a pair of players on the first team: pitcher Patrick Adams and utility player Dean Tucker.
The other first-team picks were Toledo first baseman Luke Pettis and infielder Coren Loper; Gold Beach infielder Tyson Hilton; and Myrtle Point outfielder Logan Clayburn.
The complete teams are listed below.
Sunset Conference Softball
Player of the Year: Avery Pounder, Bandon
Coaches of the Year: Darren Thompson, Coquille, and Brandon Gallagher, Bandon
First Team
Pitcher: Mariah Frederic, sr, Toledo, and Avery Pounder, sr, Bandon. Catcher: Hannah Reed, sr, Toledo. First Base: Kadence Teel, sr, Bandon. Infield: Cameron Fisher, sr, Toledo; Carlee Freitag, sr, Bandon; Alexis Williams, jr, Bandon. Outfield: Elka Fisher, soph, Toledo; Alyssa Duenas, sr, Bandon; Secret Vinyard, jr, Reedsport. Utility: Rory Inskeep, sr, Coquille.
Second Team
Pitcher: Kaleigh Brugnoli, soph, Coquille; Ember Gilbert, jr, Myrtle Point. Catcher; Angie Morones, sr, Bandon. First Base: Chloe Carr, fr, Coquille. Infield: Bailey Higgins, sr, Coquille; Charity Smith, fr, Waldport; Maddy Carter, jr, Reedsport. Outfield: Savannah Martin, fr, Waldport; Lindsey Otis, fr, Toledo; Trinitie-Long-Hindman, jr, Bandon; Kierstyn Hogan, jr, Myrtle Point. Utility: Hayden Weekly, sr, Myrtle Point.
Honorable Mention
Pitcher: Emma Mazur, jr, Gold Beach; Bailey Ward, jr, Reedsport. Catcher: Reagan Hogan, sr, Coquille; Ilene Glover, sr, Reedsport; Kailina Hamilton, sr, Gold Beach; Hailey Mekemson, jr, Siletz Valley. First Base: Baylee Dun, sr, Waldport; Gabby Galon, jr, Reedsport; Harley Piper, jr, Gold Beach. Infield: Kendall Smith, jr, Toledo; Taylor Kelner, fr, Coquille; Katie Pankey, jr, Waldport; Marlee Rozewski, soph, Toledo. Outfield: Audrey Koehle, sr, Reedsport. Utility: Sierra Ferguson, jr, Toledo.
Sunset Conference Baseball
Player of the Year: Colton Siewell, Bandon.
First Team
Pitcher: Colton Siewell, soph, Bandon; Patrick Adams, sr, Coquille; Derek Johnson, sr, Reedsport. Catcher: Chris Butler, sr, Bandon. First Base: Luke Pettis, jr, Toledo. Infield: Coren Loper, sr, Toledo; Tyson Hilton, soph, Gold Beach; Cooper Lang, sr, Bandon. Outfield: Dylan Kamph, jr, Bandon; Logan Clayburn, soph, Myrtle Point; Kyren Johnson, sr, Reedsport. Utility: Dean Tucker, jr, Coquille. Designated Hitter; John Train, sr, Reedsport.
Second Team
Pitcher: Kegan Fullerton, soph, Waldport; Evin Warner, fr, Myrtle Point. Catcher: Tanner Wright, soph, Gold Beach; Christian Retherford, soph, Toledo. First Base: Will Panagakis, jr, Bandon; Miles Case, soph, Siletz Valley. Infield: Gage Martinez, fr, Coquille; Cody Schuttpelz, soph, Reedsport; Max Kinion, sr, Siletz Valley. Outfield: Parker Lang, soph, Bandon; Landyn Miller, jr, Gold Beach; Garrett Seeley, sr, Reedpsort; Jose Martinez, sr, Reedsport. Utility: Chase Sprinkle, jr, Gold Beach. Designated Hitter: Canyon Luckman, soph, Coquille.
Honorable Mention
Catcher: John Train, sr, Reedsport. Infield: Dyllan Quayle, sr, Waldport; Dean Tucker, jr, Coquille; Canyon Luckman, soph, Coquille; Braxtin Manicke, jr, Reedsport; Chase Sprinkle, jr, Gold Beach; Jacob Long, sr, Toledo; Danny Cabrera, jr, Bandon. Outfield: Andrew Matlock, soph, Coquille; Levi Hoyle, soph, Coquille. Utility: Wyatt Naylor, soph, Waldport; Connor Devine, jr, Bandon.