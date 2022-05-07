Bandon’s baseball team kept its record perfect in the Sunset Conference (Class 2A-1A District 5) with a 5-1 win at second-place Coquille.
The Tigers improved to 9-0 in league play with five games to go and have sweeps over both Coquille (7-3) and Reedsport (5-3). The Tigers host Toledo on Friday and then play at Myrtle Point on Tuesday and at Siletz Valley in a doubleheader next Friday before finishing at home against Gold Beach on May 17. Any combination of three wins in those games guarantees the Tigers the district title and a home game in the Class 2A-1A playoffs.
In Tuesday’s big win, Colton Siewell had another stellar outing, pitching a complete game with 16 strikeouts. Meanwhile, the Tigers were opportunistic on offense after both teams were scoreless through the first three innings.
“We didn’t hit well, but took advantage when we were on the bases,” Ferrell said. “Danny (Cabrera) had a clutch RBI single to get us on board in the fourth and then we got four runs in the fifth by hitting ground balls, bunting and having good base running.”
Ferrell also said Chris Butler had a strong game at catcher, throwing out three baserunners.
The Tigers will try to finish the season strong and hope to have a strong power ranking for the possibility of multiple home games in the playoffs.
“We need to turn the corner at the bat, but our pitching and our defense is getting better and better,” Ferrell said.
Coquille, meanwhile, is in good shape for its first trip to the playoffs since 1983, especially if the Red Devils can beat Reedsport when the Brave visit on Friday. They hold the tiebreaker over fourth-place Toledo by virtue of their sweep of the Boomers.
Toledo won at Myrtle Point 7-2 on Tuesday.
BULLDOGS SHUT OUT: North Bend was beaten in both games of a Midwestern League doubleheader in Eugene against Willamette on Tuesday, falling 10-0 and 11-0.
North Bend hosts North Eugene in another league twin bill on Friday and is home for a nonleague game against Thurston on Monday.
SOFTBALL
SPARTANS TIP PIRATES: Top-ranked Marist Catholic edged host Marshfield 2-0 on Tuesday to affirm its spot atop the Sky-Em League standings.
Marist Catholic improved to 9-0 while Marshfield fell to 5-3, all the losses coming to the Spartans.
The only runs came in the fifth inning as Marshfield’s Tatum Montiel pitched a three-hitter.
Unfortunately for Marshfield, that was two more hits than the Pirates got against Malia Williams, who struck out 16 batters.
“We got ourselves into scoring position a couple times, but unfortunately couldn’t get any Pirates across the plate,” Marshfield coach Chelsea Burns said.
Still, the effort by the Pirates was a lot better than the first meeting of the teams, when Marist Catholic swept the doubleheader in Eugene 17-1 and 10-0.
“Even though we fell short, this was a great game for the girls all around,” Burns said.
“I’m extremely proud of their effort. They didn’t let the past two losses to Marist or the fact that they were playing the No. 1 team in Class 4A phase them. It is really a credit to them and all the hard work they have been putting in, sometimes six days a week.”
Burns said Montiel pitched her best game yet.
“She didn’t look like a freshman out there the way she kept her composure through a tight game,” Burns said, adding that both Paige Reigard in center field and Jayla Johnson at first base made a number of great plays. Gracie Peach continues to be a team leader behind the plate, Burns said.
“All in all, it was an impressive effort and goes to show that this squad is capable of competing with the best of them,” Burns said.
Marshfield was scheduled to visit Cottage Grove for a rescheduled doubleheader Wednesday (results weren’t available by press time) and visit Elmira on Friday for another doubleheader before visiting Junction City on Tuesday.
WOLVERINES SWEEP BULLDOGS: Host Willamette snapped a four-game North Bend win streak when the Wolverines took both games of a doubleheader in Eugene on Tuesday, 10-3 and 5-3.
“In the first game, it came down to they hit and didn’t make many mistakes and we struggled and made a few mistakes,” North Bend coach John Olson said. “The second game, we made some tough plays and probably played our best defensive game of the year. They just out-hit us again.”
Olson said one highlight for North Bend was the return from injury of Mirra Riddle, who had two hits in her first game of the year.
Riddle scored one of North Bend’s three runs in the first inning and Mia Reynon and Rylee Samora also each had a hit and a run. McKenzie Breakfield also had a hit and Hayden Napier drove in a run.
Jocelyn Rush and Shaylinn Rohde hit home runs for Willamette.
In the second game, Emma Spalding had two hits and a run for the Bulldogs and Riddle and Angel Andrade also scored runs. Sarah Shore, Reynon and Napier drove in the three runs, which all came in the sixth inning.
Kelli Olson had a three-run triple as part of Willamette’s four-run third inning that helped the Wolverines build a 5-0 lead that North Bend wasn’t able to come back from.
North Bend, now 2-8 in league play, hosts North Eugene for a doubleheader Friday and Thurston for a nonleague game Monday.
“We are getting better,” John Olson said.
BANDON WINS: Bandon topped host Coquille 16-1 on Tuesday as the Tigers tuned up for their big home game against league-leading Toledo on Friday.
Bandon improved to 8-1. Toledo is 10-0 after its 15-1 win at Myrtle Point, only the second time in a league game the Boomers have given up a run.
Toledo won the first game against Bandon 5-3. The teams play at 4:30 p.m. Friday.