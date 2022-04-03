Bandon’s baseball team opened the Sunset Conference season with a road win Tuesday, topping Waldport 13-4.
The Tigers broke the game open with 11 runs in the second inning.
Cooper Lang had a double and triple and drove in three runs and Colton Siewell had a double and two RBIs. Chris Butler and Brandon Wilson pitched for the Tigers.
The team is making progress, coach Jay Ferrell said.
“We’re still working through some learning curves on the mound,” he said. “Clean up some of the small things and throw more strikes and we should be competitive with anyone.”
The Tigers improved to 4-2 overall with the win. They hosted Brookings-Harbor in a nonleague game Wednesday (results were not available by press time).
COQULLE WINS AGAIN: Coquille continued its strong start to the new season with a 17-4 win at Illinois Valley on Monday.
The Red Devils improved to 5-1 heading into Thursday’s league opener against Toledo (results were not available by press time). Coquille, which is ranked fourth in the most recent Class 2A-1A coaches poll, also visits Oakland in a nonleague game Friday.
SOFTBALL
PIRATES FALL TWICE: Marshfield’s softball team lost a pair of nonleague games Monday and Tuesday.
Brookings-Harbor beat the visiting Pirates 12-6 on Monday and Hidden Valley topped Marshfield 15-5 on Tuesday.
Marshfield, now 3-4 on the season, hosts Harrisburg in a nonleague doubleheader Tuesday and Sutherlin on Thursday in its final tuneups before opening Sky-Em League play at home against Cottage Grove on April 12.
COQUILLE TOPS COUGARS: Coquille won at Illinois Valley 20-3 on Monday, improving to 6-1-1 on the new season.
The Red Devils opened the Sunset Conference season at home against Toledo on Thursday (results were not available by press time).