EUGENE — Freshman Marley Petrey and three teammates put Bandon in the lead in the Class 2A state track meet on a big first day for the Tigers.

Petrey won the long jump and qualified for the final in both her running events and Bandon also got two third-place efforts on the way to taking the team lead on the opening day at Hayward Field.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you planning an in-state or out-of-state summer vacation?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters