EUGENE — Freshman Marley Petrey and three teammates put Bandon in the lead in the Class 2A state track meet on a big first day for the Tigers.
Petrey won the long jump and qualified for the final in both her running events and Bandon also got two third-place efforts on the way to taking the team lead on the opening day at Hayward Field.
Petrey entered the long jump finals in second place behind Mac Parrish of Regis, but had a personal-best leap of 16 feet, 8 ¾ inches on her fifth attempt that was good enough to win — Parrish had a best mark of 16-7.
“I’m happy about it,” said Petrey, who hadn’t done the long jump since she was in junior high before winning the district title last week.
She added the win was a good way to start a busy two days.
“Mentally, it’s a good start to it,” she said. “Physically, I feel good.”
Plus, it helped the Tigers to a good start.
“I’m super excited,” she said of the team’s chances for a high finish. “Dani (McLain) did super good and the two Katelyn’s both placed.”
McLain placed third in the 3,000 meters with a time of 11:22.23. East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde won in a time of 10:30.34. McLain also will look to score points in the 1,500 on Friday.
Bandon got a great start with two placers in the first event, the javelin.
Both Caitlyn Michalek and Katelyn Senn had improvements on their final attempts, moving up in the final standings, with Michalek placing third with a throw of 116-9 and Senn taking fifth with a mark of 113-2. Combined, they provided the Tigers with 10 points in the team race.
Petrey had the fastest qualifying time in the 100 meters, 12.89 seconds and also qualified first in the 300 hurdles with her time of 46.44 seconds, nearly 3 full seconds faster than the second qualifier. And she is among the favorites in the triple jump Friday.
Bandon also got Makiah Vierck into the finals in the 100 hurdles. She finished fourth in her heat and seventh overall in 17.36, one spot in front of Gold Beach’s Gabby Perez (17.52).
Bandon took the first-day lead with 26 points, seven better than Gervais.
Reedsport had one placer on the first day. Clayton Wilson ran a new best of 9:21.25 to place fifth in the 3,000 meters.