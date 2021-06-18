Bandon’s softball team finished the recent season with the highest placing in school history, taking fifth place in the Class 2A-1A postseason tournament.
“It was a very exciting weekend,” Bandon coach Brandon Gallagher said. “I couldn’t be more proud of how the ladies battled all day and played so hard.
“I can’t wait for next year. We return almost the whole team and we have a big group moving up from the youth (team) so it should be an exciting season to come.”
Bandon finished second to Toledo in the Sunset Conference, but was given an at-large berth into the Class 2A tournament.
The Tigers lost to Colton in the first round, but bounced back on a long Saturday at Junction City.
First, the Tigers faced Santiam in a rematch from a playoff game two years ago won by the Wolverines 15-5.
This time, Bandon won 8-2.
Lizzy Gallagher went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI, Harley Frye went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Alyssa Regor went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Avery Pounder pitched a complete game, allowing four hits while striking out eight.
In the fifth-place game, the Tigers faced Gaston, and won 7-6 in eight innings.
“The girls were tired from the heat, but they hung in and kept pushing, especially when we went down 6-5 going into the bottom of the seventh,” Brandon Gallagher said. “My seniors stepped up with all three of them getting hits with Sterling Williams driving in the tying run.”
Aside from Williams, the two seniors were Lizzy Gallagher and Bella Erenfeld.
The teams used international rules starting in extra innings, with a runner starting on second base, and Pounder got out of the top half of the eighth inning with a fly out and a pair of strikeouts.
Carlee Freitag started on second for Bandon and scored on a two-strike single to left by Trinitie Long-Hindman.
Williams finished 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Frye went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Pounder allowed eight hits and had 16 strikeouts.