REEDSPORT — Bandon will have a home game for a trip to the Class 2A girls state tournament after the Tigers beat Coquille on Saturday night for the Sunset Conference’s top seed to the playoffs.
After the teams split their two games during the league season, they played a tiebreaker contest at Reedsport and Bandon used a huge third quarter to pull away for a 44-31 victory over the Red Devils.
“We played well, especially in the second half,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said.
The Tigers were up 19-18 at halftime, but outscored Coquille 18-7 in the third quarter to take control.
Olivia Thompson had 12 points, Makenna Vierck 10 and Katelyn Senn nine for the Tigers, who finished fourth in the final power rankings for Class 2A. They will host Western Christian at 5 p.m. on Saturday for a spot in the state tournament at Pendleton.
Coquille is off to Lakeview for its playoff game Saturday, with tip time set for 2 p.m. The Honkers beat Bandon in the final of the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational and have just two losses — to the top-ranked team in Class 1A (Crane) and the No. 4 team in Class 3A (Burns).
The Red Devils got seven points each from Hailey Combie, Trinidy Blanton and Holli Vigue in Saturday’s loss to Bandon. Taylor Kelner hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
Coquille could have kept the game closer if it would have shot well at the line, but finished just 7-for-14. Bandon, on the other hand, made 10 of 12 free throws.
The Red Devils enter the playoffs with 13 wins in their last 15 games, both losses coming to Bandon. Coquille’s only other losses were to North Douglas, ranked No.2 in Class 1A, and Central Linn, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.
Bandon’s only losses are to Class 4A Marshfield, Lakeview and Coquille.
Western Christian placed fourth in the tough Tri-River Conference, which includes top-ranked Salem Academy.
“It’s going to be a good game,” Sammons said. “They’re solid (and from) a super tough league.”
The winner of the Bandon-Western Christian game faces either Enterprise or Gervais, the runner-up in the Tri-River Conference, in the quarterfinals at Pendleton.
The winner of the Coquille-Lakeview game plays either Bonanza or Central Linn in the quarterfinals.