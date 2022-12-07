Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Bandon and Coquille played another thrilling contest on Saturday in Coquille’s annual tournament, with the Tigers knocking down clutch free throws in the fourth quarter for a 44-42 victory.

Olivia Thompson had 14 points and Katelyn Senn 13 and they combined to knock down five of their six free throws in the final quarter. Makiah Vierck added eight points for the Tigers, who improved to 3-0.



