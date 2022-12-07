Bandon and Coquille played another thrilling contest on Saturday in Coquille’s annual tournament, with the Tigers knocking down clutch free throws in the fourth quarter for a 44-42 victory.
Olivia Thompson had 14 points and Katelyn Senn 13 and they combined to knock down five of their six free throws in the final quarter. Makiah Vierck added eight points for the Tigers, who improved to 3-0.
Holli Vigue had 15 points and Taylor Kelner and Alexi Lucatero eight each for the Red Devils, a young squad dominated by sophomores and freshmen.
“We are going to get better and better,” coach Marty Stallard said, adding that many of the players have been ill during the first two weeks of practice, making conditioning and instruction challenging. “It could turn into a very special group.”
Bandon coach Jordan Sammons noted how challenging it is to play in Coquille’s gym and how the teams over the past few years often have had their games come down to the wire.
“I’m super proud of my girls and their heart to pull out a tough win,” he said.
The tournament gave the schools a chance to continue their rivalry since Coquille has moved back up to Class 3A and they are not league rivals anymore.
On the opening day, Coquille topped Toledo and Bandon overwhelmed Siuslaw.
Lucatero had 16 points, Vigue 11 and Kelner and Trinidy Blanton seven each in Coquille’s 55-38 win over Toledo.
Senn had 26 points and Thompson and Rachel Eickhoff scored seven each as the Tigers beat Siuslaw 61-4.
Bandon had opened the season with a 54-41 win at Myrtle Point on Wednesday, the first night games could be played. The Bobcats also are no longer a league rival for Bandon since they have dropped down to the Class 1A Skyline League.
Thompson had 17 points, Abby Weston 14 and Lizzy Stice 13 for the Tigers in their win over the Bobcats.
Bandon, ranked second in the preseason coaches poll for Class 2A now has a pair of big road games against two of the classification’s other top teams, visiting No. 3 Gervais on Friday and No. 1 Salem Academy on Saturday.
Coquille, meanwhile, hosts North Valley on Wednesday and Central Linn, the No. 4 team in Class 2A, on Saturday.
MYRTLE POINT 56, RIDDLE 5: The Bobcats dominated the host Irish on Friday to improve to 1-1 on the season.
Kenzie Robinson had 12 points and Grace Bradford 10 as coach Jennifer Sproul was able to get all her players extended time on the court.
Myrtle Point heads to the northeast corner of the state this week for the 1A Preview, facing St. Paul on Thursday at Nixyaawii High School before meeting Crosshill Christian on Friday and Pilot Rock on Saturday at Pilot Rock.
BULLDOGS WIN TWO: North Bend topped Siuslaw and South Umpqua on back-to-back nights last week to start the season with a 2-0 record.
The Bulldogs beat Siuslaw 49-10 on Wednesday. Ayla Riddle, Erica McClintock, Kailynn Taylor and Avery Pex all scored seven points in the win.
The next day, the Bulldogs beat South Umpqua 48-40. Lennon Riddle had 18 points, Ayla Riddle 16 and Carley Lucero 11. Tatum Kelly had 13 for the Lancers.
The Bulldogs suffered a one-point home loss to Hidden Valley on Saturday, 36-35, and host Toledo on Tuesday before road games at Gold Beach on Thursday and Waldport on Saturday.
PIRATES WIN OPENER: Marshfield beat visiting Douglas on Wednesday 53-25 before losing a pair of games to tough teams in the Madras Tournament over the weekend.
Astoria beat the Pirates 64-46 and host Madras topped Marshfield 57-22. Astoria is ranked sixth and Madras second in the first Class 4A coaches poll.
The Pirates visit Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday and host Creswell on Saturday.
POWERS 52, PACIFIC 25: The Cruisers opened the season with a win at Pacific on Friday in a nonleague game against their Skyline League rival.
Powers hosted Bandon’s junior varsity squad on Monday (results were not available) and face host Mapleton in the opener of the Sailors’ tournament on Friday.
Pacific, meanwhile, also lost to Camas Valley 36-17 in its opener and beat Riddle 42-16 on Saturday.
The Pirates are at Reedsport on Tuesday and also play in the Mapleton Tournament this weekend, starting against C.S. Lewis Academy.
Reedsport, which has a girls varsity team for the first time since the 2020-21 season, lost to Camas Valley 41-4 in its opener and hosted Marshfield’s JV team Monday (results were not available).
BOYS
Coquille boys open basketball season with wins in home tourney
Coquille’s boys basketball team opened the season with wins over Toledo and Bandon in the annual Winter Lake Classic.
Unlike past years, the tournament wasn’t a bracket format, but rather pre-scheduled games, with Bandon facing Siuslaw on the first night and Toledo facing Siuslaw the second night, since Bandon and Toledo are in the same league.
Coquille, now in Class 3A, is no longer grouped with the Tigers and Boomers.
The Red Devils pounded Toledo 80-34. Gardner Scolari led a balanced attack with 14 points, while Isaac Felton had 12, Canyon Luckman 11, Peyton Leep 10, Dean Tucker nine and Hayden GeDeros eight.
On the second night, Coquille beat Bandon 63-52.
Scolari and Hunter Layton each hit four 3-pointers while scoring 22 and 19 points, respectively, and Tucker added 13.
The Tigers, who suffered their first loss, got 17 points from Owen Brown, nine from Eli Freitag and eight from Sean Ells.
Bandon had picked up two wins earlier in the season, including topping Siuslaw 54-30 on Friday. In that win, Freitag had 23 points, Owen Brown 15 and Carter Brown 11.
“Our zone offense was vry unselfish and found a lot of open players knocking down shots,” coach Vince Quattrocchi said.
The Tigers beat Myrtle Point 60-50 on the first night of the season. Owen Brown had 24 points, Carter Brown 15 and Freitag 13 in that win as the Tigers fought off several challenges from the Bobcats.
“We have a lot to work on defensively,” Quattrocchi said, though he was happy for the first outing. “It’s a group of boys who haven’t really played together in a varsity contest.”
Andreas Villanueva had 20 points and Howard Blanton 12 for the Bobcats.
Bandon is at Gervais on Friday and Salem Academy on Saturday.
Coquille, meanwhile, hosts new Far West League for North Valley on Wednesday in a nonleague game and Central Linn on Saturday.
MYRTLE POINT 68, RIDDLE 25: The Bobcats followed their opening loss to Bandon with a nonleague win over Riddle, a team Myrtle Point will face later in league play in its first year in the Skyline League.
Logan Backman had 17 points and Villanueva 14 and four of their teammates added at least seven points in a balanced attack. Howard Blanton had eight rebounds and Backman had five steals.
Myrtle Point heads to Pilot Rock this weekend for the 1A Preview, where the Bobcats face St. Paul on Thursday in a rematch of their football semifinal loss, Crosshill Christian on Friday and Pilot Rock on Saturday.
NORTH BEND TAKES TWO: The Bulldogs beat Siuslaw and South Umpqua to open the season.
North Bend won the season opener in Florence 60-38 over the Vikings. Paulo Flores had 15 points and Jalen Riddle hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 in the win. Andrew Jensen-Norman had 20 points for Siuslaw.
A night later at South Umpqua, the Bulldogs won 50-38. Riddle had 14 of his 18 points in the second half and add six rebounds and seven assists. David Roberts contributed 12 for North Bend in the win. Jace Page had 22 for the Lancers.
New North Bend head coach Jasper Sawyer said the Bulldogs had great energy and toughness in the opening win. In the second game, on back-to-back nights, “We found a way to pull together and push through,” he said.
The Bulldogs lost their third game of the season Saturday, falling at home to Hidden Valley 42-32. They host Toledo on Tuesday and visit Gold Beach on Thursday and Waldport on Saturday.
DOUGLAS 39, MARSHFIELD 32: The Pirates, fielding an entirely new varsity team, fell at home to the Trojans on opening night last Wednesday.
“Considering we don’t return a single player from our roster last year, the acclimation may take a little longer than typical,” Marshfield coach Jesse Ainsworth said, adding the players have been working hard and a joy to coach as they work toward the Sky-Em season in the new year.
“We will be an entirely different looking team come January,” he said.
Marshfield is at Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday and hosts Creswell on Saturday.
PACIFIC 39, POWERS 33: The Pirates held off the visiting Cruisers in the fourth quarter Friday, finishing on a 7-1 run after Powers had pulled even.
Tucker Long had 15 points, Logan Knapp 13 and Josiah Selvey 10 for Pacific in the win.
“Powers made a great effort and got back in the game,” Pacific coach Lee Pestana said.
Rene Sears had 13 points for Powers, while Charlie Shorb had nine points and eight rebounds.
The two later will meet in Powers as part of the Skyline League season.
Pacific also was at Riddle on Saturday (results were not available). Powers is at Milo Adventist Academy on Tuesday and then plays in the Mapleton tournament this weekend, opening against the host Sailors on Friday.
CAMAS VALLEY 45, REEDSPORT 39: The Brave came up short in their season opener at Camas Valley on Friday.
Jay B Noel had 13 points for Reedsport and Myles Morgan, Tristin Carrie and Alex Dukovich scored eight each.
Riley Wolfe had 18 points for Camas Valley, which also won at Pacific 55-36 to open the season.
Reedsport hosts Pacific on Tuesday and Siuslaw on Friday.