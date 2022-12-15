Bandon’s girls basketball team won one of its two showcase games on the road over the weekend.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A coaches poll, beat No. 3 Gervais 47-37 on Friday but fell to top-ranked Salem Academy 41-35 on Saturday, unable to climb out of an 11-point hole to start the final quarter.
“I’m proud of our girls and their heart on two tough ones back to back — especially early in the season on the road,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “We are excited to continue to work to get better as the season goes on.”
Katelyn Senn had 15 points and Rachel Eickhoff 11 for the Tigers in Saturday’s loss while Lexi Herber scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Crusaders.
In the win over Gervais, Senn had 19 points and Olivia Thompson and Makiah Vierck had 11 each. The Tigers overcame a slow first half when they scored just nine points to storm back for the win.
Bandon hosts Rogue River on Friday.
“We are looking forward to finally playing in Bandon,” Sammons said.
MARSHFIELD 60, CRESWELL 27: The Pirates got a big win at home over the Bulldogs on Saturday, their second straight convincing win after losing a pair of games in the Madras tournament last week.
The Pirates also won at Brookings-Harbor 47-32 on Tuesday, the two wins improving their overall record to 3-2 heading into the annual Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Invitational that starts Thursday.
The Pirates open the holiday tournament against Hidden Valley. The other girls matchups include Philomath against Mazama, Crook County against Astoria and Junction City against Redmond.
CENTRAL LINN 38, COQUILLE 33: The visiting Cobras edged the Red Devils on Saturday in a tough early season battle.
Central Linn improved to 3-0 while Coquille fell to 2-2, the other loss a close defeat to Bandon during the Red Devils’ home tourney last weekend.
Coquille beat Far West League foe North Valley in a nonleague game on Wednesday, 52-33. Holli Vigue had 15 points, Alexi Lucatero 13, Trinidy Blanton nine and Taylor Kelner eight in that win.
Coquille hosts Oakland on Tuesday and then faces La Pine on Friday in the first day of Toledo’s Boomer Bash.
NORTH BEND 45, GOLD BEACH 31: The Bulldogs bounced back from a pair of one-point losses at home, to Hidden Valley and Toledo, by beating the host Panthers on Thursday as Lennon Riddle and Carley Lucero each scored 12 points.
North Bend, now 3-2, is at Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday and hosts Creswell on Friday.
POWERS 44, PACIFIC 13: The Cruisers won the title in the Mapleton tournament on Saturday, beating their league rivals for the second time this season.
Powers beat host Mapleton 50-13 in the first round of the tournament and is 3-0 heading into a game at Bandon’s junior varsity squad Tuesday.
Pacific, which beat C.S. Lewis Academy 28-21 in the opening round, is 3-3 on the year heading into a game against Brookings-Harbor’s JV team on Dec. 20.
BOBCATS WIN TWO: Myrtle Point won two of its three games in the 1A Preview tournament hosted by Pilot Rock and Nixiyaawii over the weekend.
Myrtle Point fell to St. Paul 50-37 but bounced back with a 55-45 win over Crosshill Christian and a 44-29 victory over Pilot Rock.
Myrtle Point hosts Gold Beach on Friday.
BOYS
MARSHFIELD 40, CRESWELL 39: The Pirates surged back from a 17-6 first-quarter deficit to edge the visiting Bulldogs on Saturday, successfully handling Creswell’s press in the fourth quarter to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Mekhi Johnson had 20 points and Steel Carpenter 12 for the Pirates in the victory.
Marshfield beat Brookings-Harbor 52-41 on Tuesday for its first win of the season. Johnson had 25 points and Sebastian Gabriel-Kutsch added 10 in that victory.
Marshfield faces Hidden Valley in the opening round of the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
The other first-round boys games include Junction City against Mazama, Philomath against Redmond and Cascade Christian against Crook County.
POWERS 29, PACIFIC 28: The Cruisers edged the Pirates in the consolation game at the Mapleton tournament on Saturday.
Rene Sears had 17 points for Powers and Charlie Shorb added six points and blocked a potential game-winning shot by Pacific at the buzzer.
Tucker Long had 12 points to lead Pacific.
In the opening round of the tournament, Powers fell to Mapleton 41-29 and Pacific lost to C.S. Lewis Academy 42-35.
Pacific won the first nonleague meeting between the two South Coast schools. Powers will host the league contest on Jan. 31.
The Cruisers visit Bandon’s junior varsity team Tuesday. Pacific is at Glendale on Saturday.
CENTRAL LINN 60, COQUILLE 58: The unbeaten Cobras edged the host Red Devils on Saturday in a nonleague thriller.
Coquille lost its second game of the week. The Red Devils also fell to North Valley 68-54 on Wednesday and is 2-2 on the season heading into a game against visiting Oakland on Tuesday and the Boomer Bash in Toledo this weekend, starting with La Pine on Friday.
SIUSLAW 72, REEDSPORT 43: The Vikings topped the host Brave on Friday as Andrew Jensen-Norman scored 27 points and Jimmy Allen added 18. William Buzard had 12 points, Alex Dukovich 11 and Jay B Noel 10 for Reedsport.
The Brave host Douglas on Tuesday.
Reedsport got its first win of the season Tuesday, beating visiting Pacific 61-35.
Jaden Morgan had 17 points, William Buzard 15 and Alex Dukovich 12 for Reedsport, which also got eight points from Jay B Noel.
Josiah Selvy had 13 points and Tucker Long eight for Pacific, which is 1-3.
BULLDOGS SPLIT: North Bend beat Toledo 76-20, but lost at Gold Beach 67-44 in a pair of nonleague games during the week.
David Roberts had 15 points to lead the way. Bryant Wicks had a good all-around game with four points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals in the win over Toledo, which improved North Bend to 3-1.
But the Bulldogs couldn’t keep up with the talented Panthers on Thursday.
This week, North Bend is at Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday and hosts Creswell on Friday.
BOBCATS BEAT BUCKAROOS: Myrtle Point got some revenge against St. Paul after their loss in the Class 1A football semifinals when they beat the Buckaroos 47-35 in the opening round of the Class 1A preview event on Thursday.
They fell to Crosshill Christian 49-44 on Friday. The Score of their Saturday game against Nixayaawii was not available.
Myrtle Point hosts Gold Beach on Friday.