Bandon’s girls basketball team won one of its two showcase games on the road over the weekend.

The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A coaches poll, beat No. 3 Gervais 47-37 on Friday but fell to top-ranked Salem Academy 41-35 on Saturday, unable to climb out of an 11-point hole to start the final quarter.



