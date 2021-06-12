Bandon’s girls basketball team continued marching toward the Sunset Conference title with a pair of big wins this week.
The Tigers outlasted Gold Beach 48-40 on Monday and then beat Waldport 53-41 on Wednesday.
Monday’s game was a good contest. The Tigers didn’t pull away until the fourth as they stayed perfect in league play.
“It was a super competitive physical game,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “Both teams got better tonight — we were just fortunate to escape with a win.”
Kennedy Turner had 18 points and Makiah Vierck 12 for the Tigers.
Kailina Hamilton and Gabby Ramos-Perez scored 11 each for the Panthers.
On Wednesday, the Tigers struggled at times taking care of the basketball.
“But we got it turned around and were able to finish the game,” Sammons said.
Katelyn Senn had 14 points and Turner 10 in the win. Hadley McSharry had 16 points for the Irish.
“We ended up doing our senior night tonight and I was glad we could send our seniors out with a win,” Sammons said.
Wednesday’s win improved Bandon to 10-0 on the season heading into road games at Toledo, Reedsport and Siuslaw next week. The final home game is June 19 against Gold Beach.
BOBCATS TAKE TWO: Myrtle Point’s girls picked up a pair of victories this week.
The Bobcats beat Reedsport 31-23 on Monday and then topped Toledo 63-42 on Wednesday.
“We have been trying to overcome a couple major season ending injuries and finally found our way tonight,” Myrtle Point coach Jennifer Sproul said after Wednesday’s win.
Maddi Reynolds had 20 points, Sarah Nicholson 19 and Hayley Brophy 10 for the Bobcats in the win over the Boomers.
Morgan Hinds had 16 points for Toledo.
COQUILLE EDGES BRAVE: The Red Devils topped visiting Reedsport 26-18 on Wednesday to snap a six-game losing streak.
Hailey Combie had 16 points to lead the Red Devils. Angel Wilkins had six for Reedsport.
BOYS
TIGERS WIN TWO: Bandon’s boys beat Gold Beach on Monday, gaining separation with a huge second quarter and overcoming a scoring spree by the Panthers’ Gianni Altman in a 75-49 victory.
Trevor Angove had 17 points, Cooper Lang 12, Owen Brown nine and Hunter Angove and Andrew Robertson eight each in the victory.
Altman had three 3-pointers early in the game and scored 28 for Gold Beach.
“We struggled in the first quarter, but found our stride in the second quarter and never looked back,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said.
Then on Wednesday, the Tigers won their last home game in a bit with a 48-29 win over Waldport.
Lang had 16 points and Robertson 10. Zak Holsey had 13 for Waldport.
The win was a big one for Bandon, which improved to 8-1, firming up their hold on second place in the Sunset Conference. Bandon is 8-1 in league play, with a game at league-leading Toledo next up on Monday.
TOLEDO TIPS BOBCATS: Myrtle Point came the closest anyone has yet to beating Sunset Conference leader Toledo, falling just short 54-48 on Wednesday.
Toledo, which had its game at Coquille canceled on Monday, improved to 7-0. For the Bobcats, meanwhile, the game was the latest in a series of near-misses.