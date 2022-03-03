PENDLETON — Bandon’s girls are back in the Class 2A basketball semifinals for the second time in three years after topping Gervais 39-30 in the quarterfinals at the Pendleton Convention Center on Thursday.
The Tigers limited Gervais to just 16 points through the first three quarters on the way to securing a semifinal matchup with top-ranked Salem Academy at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Salem Academy beat Stanfield 39-29.
The Cougars scored the first four points, but Bandon finished the first quarter on a 12-0 run and never looked back.
Bandon used a balanced attack on offense. Olivia Thompson had 10 points, sisters Makiah and Makenna Vierck eight each, Angie Morones seven and Katelyn Senn six. Makenna Vierck also had 10 rebounds as the Tigers finished with a 35-25 edge on the boards.
Gervais shot just 23 percent for the game and just 3-for-17 from 3-point range. The Cougars also finished under 50 percent (7-for-15) from the foul line. Olivia Boyd had a game-high 11 points and also nine rebounds for Gervais, which meets Stanfield in the consolation semifinals.
Bandon also reached the semifinals in 2020, falling to top-ranked and eventual champion Kennedy. That group of Tigers finished third, matching the best finish in school history.