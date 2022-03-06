PENDLETON — Bandon finished fifth in the Class 2A girls state tournament at Pendleton on Saturday, falling to Central Linn 63-41 in the third-place contest.
The Tigers were even with the Cobras at 14-all through one quarter, but Central Linn progressively pulled away from there behind Maya Rowland, who set a Class 2A tournament record with eight 3-pointers (shooting 8-for-10 from long range). Rowland finished with 32 points for the Cobras and Bri Beauchamp added 11. Gemma Rowland had 11 rebounds.
Olivia Thompson had 14 points and Makenna Vierck 11 for the Tigers, who shot under 30 percent for the contest. Thompson was named to the all-tournament first team.
After the contest, coach Jordan Sammons talked proudly of his team’s accomplishments.
“It was just a great year for us,” he said. “We are super fortunate to be able to make it to this point and have a chance in the semifinals and be able to take away a trophy.
“The girls just continued to improve all year and each week we got better. We’re fortunate for the leadership of our seniors and thankful to be able to send them out with a great ending to their basketball career.”
He noted the Tigers are relatively young, with Thompson, Katelyn Senn and Makiah Vierck all sophomores and Makenna Vierck a freshman.
“This just makes the rest of the girls hungry to put the work in and get back here and get past the semifinals,” Sammons said.
Hard work in the offseason has been the trademark as the Tigers now have finished third, fourth and fifth the past three seasons.
“I feel really blessed to be able to coach this group and it’s hard to really express how proud I am of them and how they came together as a team this year and everything they were able to accomplish.
“We all know the culture is the foundation of our program and we plan to continue to build from this year into the years to come centered around that culture.”
Earlier in the tournament, Bandon topped Gervais 39-30 with Thompson scoring 10 points; the Vierck sisters each scoring eight, with Makenna grabbing 10 rebounds; senior Angie Morones adding seven points and Senn scoring six.
In the semifinals, Bandon fell to top-ranked Salem Academy 41-35. Thompson scored 14 points and Makiah Vierck 11. Senn had six points and eight rebounds.
Salem Academy went on to lose the championship game to Union 52-38.
In the other trophy game, Lakeview, which handed Bandon one of its regular-season losses, beat Stanfield 48-41 in overtime for the fourth-place trophy.