Bandon will have to fight through the consolation bracket for a trophy at the Class 2A girls state tournament after the Tigers fell to Stanfield 43-34 on Thursday in the quarterfinals at Pendleton High School.
The Tigers took a 17-15 halftime lead by shutting out Stanfield in the second quarter, but were outscored 28-17 in the second half.
Olivia Thompson had 10 points, Makenna Vierck eight and Makiah Vierck seven for Bandon, which faces Colton in the consolation semifinals at Pendleton Convention Center.
Zuri Reeser had 12 points, Alexis Mallory 11 and Maggie Sharp 10 for Stanfield, which faces Central Linn in the semifinals Friday.
Central Linn, the Valley Coast Conference champion, beat Colton 32-22 in the last quarterfinal game Friday.
In the first quarterfinal, Monroe, another Valley Coast Conference squad, upset top-ranked Salem Academy 43-38. The Dragons face Gervais, which beat Western Christian 38-28.