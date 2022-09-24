First place

Bandon’s Dani McLain won the recent Fugate Farms Invitational

 Photo by Tom Hutton

Bandon’s girls cross country team edged Siuslaw in an early battle of two state champions from last fall now in the same classification as the Tigers hosted the Fugate Farms Invitational last week.

The Tigers edged Siuslaw 27-29, led by individual winner Dani McLain and runner-up Marley Petrey. Glide had the only other complete team among the 13 schools in the event.

Email Newsletters