Bandon’s girls cross country team edged Siuslaw in an early battle of two state champions from last fall now in the same classification as the Tigers hosted the Fugate Farms Invitational last week.
The Tigers edged Siuslaw 27-29, led by individual winner Dani McLain and runner-up Marley Petrey. Glide had the only other complete team among the 13 schools in the event.
McLain covered the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes and 23 seconds, more than a minute ahead of Petrey (20:46). Teammate Cassie Kennon was fifth (21:22) and Lilly Iverson was 10th (22:21). Safaa Dimitruk finished Bandon’s scoring in 12th (22:27).
Siuslaw had all five of its scoring runners in the top nine. Corduroy Holbrook was third (20:48), Alison Hughes sixth (21:26), Maya Wells seventh (21:37), Jane Lacouture eighth (22:11) and Addison McNeill ninth (22:19).
Coquille’s Ada Millet finished fourth in 20:54 while the next runner not from Bandon or Siuslaw was Marshfield’s Riley Mullanix in 14th (22:36).
Siuslaw won the boys title with 30 points, while Marshfield was second (48) and Bandon third (50).
Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman edged Marshfield standout Alex Garcia-Silver for the title, finishing in 16:19, about half a second ahead of Garcia-Silver.
Bandon’s Damian Avalos ran with Altman and Garcia-Silver much of the race before finishing third in 16:31, followed by four straight Siuslaw runners — Sam Ulrich (16:56), Kyle Hughes (16:58), Jacob Blankenship (17:15) and Brayden Linton (17:24).
Marshfield’s Brody Lutes was eighth (17:48), followed by Bandon’s Patton Clark (17:50), Marshfield’s Elijah Cellura (17:55) and Bandon’s Owen Brown (18:00).