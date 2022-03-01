BANDON — The Bandon girls basketball team is headed back to the Class 2A state tournament in Pendleton after beating visiting Western Christian 44-34 in a playoff game Saturday night.
The Tigers fought off several challenges from the Pioneers to advance back to the site where they matched their best finish in school history by placing third two years ago. Last summer, the Tigers placed fourth in the Class 2A concluding event following their second straight Sunset Conference title.
This time, Bandon needed a big lift from a pair of sisters when Western Christian bottled up the Tigers’ top two scoring threats.
Makiah Vierck hit a trio of first-half 3-pointers to help Bandon take the lead and her sister Makenna provided inside rebounding and a second-half scoring spree as the Tigers never let Western Christian catch up.
The Pioneers turned their focus to a triangle-and-two zone centered around Bandon’s Olivia Thompson and Katelyn Senn. That worked stopping the two Tigers, who had just one free throw by Thompson in the first half.
Makiah Vierck missed her first few shots, but that didn’t worry Bandon coach Jordan Sammons.
“I told my assistant … when Makiah gets going, it’s going to be good for us,” Sammons said.
Bandon led 7-4 through one quarter and then Makiah Vierck hit her 3-pointers and Angie Morones added three baskets inside in the second as the Tigers built a 22-16 halftime edge.
“My shots weren’t falling at the beginning, but I just kept shooting,” Makiah said, adding, “When the first one went in I got some momentum going … and everyone followed.”
Western Christian cut the lead to two in the third and had chances to tie when Thompson finally got going on offense.
She had a three-point play, swished a 3-pointer and converted a layin off a steal to push Bandon’s lead back out to eight points entering the final quarter. And in the fourth, she fed Makenna Vierck inside for a pair of easy buckets to keep Bandon in front. Makiah Veirck added another 3-pointer after the Pioneers cut the lead back to four and the Tigers, who struggled from the line earlier in the game, hit six of their final seven free throws (including Senn’s only two points) to clinch the win.
Makiah Vierck finished with 14 points, while Thompson had 11, Makenna Vierck 10 and Morones seven.
Sammons said that while the scoring was largely focused among a few players, the win was an entire team effort, including tough defense that limited Western Christian’s easy opportunities most of the night. Makenna Vierck had a big night rebounding and Lizzy Stice and Trinitie Long-Hindman provided valuable minutes off the bench.
“Everybody stepped up defensively,” Sammons said. “(Westside Christian is) a great team out of a super-tough league. I was proud of our composure down the stretch.”
Makiah Vierck said the Tigers expected a tough battle and weren’t surprised the Pioneers kept battling back.
“Sammons always tells us teams are going to go on a run — we just have to push through it,” she said. “We just had to stay calm.”
Bandon won for the 11th game in a row and enters the state tournament with a 23-3 record overall. The Tigers face Gervais at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
The Cougars are 23-4, including two losses to powerful Salem Academy and one to Willamina, which was unbeaten in Class 3A before being shocked in the playoffs by Oregon Episcopal on Saturday night.
Bandon is understandably thrilled to be headed back to Pendleton.
“We’re so ready,” Thompson said. “I think we are finding ourselves as a team and working together.”
The Tigers have only a few seniors and four of the starters are sophomores or freshmen, but they continue to thrive.
“I think our culture is what sets us apart from other teams,” Makiah Vierck said, referring to the team’s family nature and strong offseason program driven by the players.
“We put in a lot of time with the 10,000-shot club,” she said “Now we’re making (3-pointers), too.”
The outside shooting was huge Saturday. Westside Christian struggled from outside most of the game, though Reese Hall hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second half on the way to a game-high 17 points. Sarah Halgren added 11.
It’s Bandon headed to the state tournament after Saturday’s win.
“We are so stoked,” Sammons said. “We’re so excited for our school and community.”