PENDLETON — A second-half rally came up just short for Bandon’s girls as the Tigers fell to top-ranked Salem Academy 41-35 in the Class 2A state tournament at Pendleton on Friday.
Salem Academy led by 13 points at the half, but Bandon trimmed the lead all the way down to two on a 3-pointer by Olivia Thompson with 35 seconds to go.
Bailey Pedersen made four free throws over the final 22 seconds and Salem Academy survived, advancing to the title game against Union, a 47-40 winner over Central Linn in the other semifinal.
Bandon will play the Cobras in the third-place game at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at the Pendleton Convention Center. The Tigers will be trying to place third for the second time in three years.
Thompson had 14 points to lead the Tigers. Makiah Vierck added 11, including a late 3-pointer. Katelyn Senn scored six points and had eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Pedersen had 16 points and Annabelle Brawley added 10 for Salem Academy, which led by as many as 17 points (30-13) before a 3-pointer by Vierck started Bandon’s comeback.