BANDON — Two weeks of good practices made a ton of difference for the Bandon girls basketball team.
The Tigers avenged their first Sunset Conference loss in three seasons Thursday night, beating visiting Coquille 46-39 to pull even with the Red Devils in the loss column early in the second half of the league season.
“Our practices have been great since then,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said, looking back to the earlier one-point loss to the Red Devils. “They’ve showed up every day ready to work.”
The Tigers pounced on the Red Devils early Thursday, jumping to a quick 8-2 lead, all the points by Katelyn Senn, and going in front 22-9 at halftime as the Red Devils struggled offensively.
Bandon stretched the lead to 23 points, continuing the surge in the third quarter behind two three-point plays by Makiah Vierck, before the Red Devils stormed back behind a furious press in the fourth.
Ultimately, Coquille ran out of time, missing opportunities to narrow the lead after trimming it to seven points.
“We knew Coquille was going to go on a run, we just had to weather it,” Sammons said.
The Tigers already had to overcome adversity when senior captain Carlee Freitag, Bandon’s best post player, went down with an injury in the first two minutes.
“Our starters got us going and our bench played awesome,” Sammons said. “They gave us great minutes.”
Senn and Olivia Thompson finished with 12 points each and Vierck scored 11 for the Tigers.
“It was a really fun game tonight,” Thompson said. “We’ve been working really hard in practice and we’ve been really motivated.
“We’ve found the fun (of the game). We will keep pushing and hopefully make it to state.”
The state tournament is the ultimate goal of both teams, and winning the league title is a big step toward that because the league’s top seed gets a home game in the playoffs.
If both Coquille and Bandon run the table the rest of the way, they will share the regular-season title and have a one-game playoff for that top seed.
“If we take care of business and they take care of business, we will play them for the league title,” Thompson said.
But both teams know there is a lot of work to get to that point.
And Coquille will have to play much more complete games than it did Thursday.
“We didn’t give up,” Coquille coach Marty Stallard said of the fourth-quarter comeback. “I’m proud of the effort we had coming back. We finally got the right combination (of players) out there
“I wasn’t proud of the first three quarters. We were absolutely lost.”
That was partly because of the way the Tigers played.
Coquille used transition offense for a lot of its points in the first meeting, taking advantage when Bandon tried to press.
The Tigers never pressed Thursday night.
“We came with a totally different game plan tonight,” Sammons said. “We gave them easy opportunities to score the first time. We wanted to make it a half-court game (tonight).
“The girls executed well.”
Coquille struggled in the half-court offense for the first three quarters, the exception a trio of 3-pointers by Taylor Kelner.
Kelner finished with 11 points, while Holli Vigue had a team-best 13 and Trinidy Blanton eight.
Coquille, which had an eight-game win streak snapped, hosts Myrtle Point on Tuesday and Days Creek in a nonleague game Wednesday.
Bandon was back in action Saturday, beating Waldport 52-37 after trailing 18-9 early.
“It was a great win for us,” Sammons said. “I was proud of our effort tonight.”
Thompson had 14 points, while Makenna Vierck added 13, Makiah Vierck 11 and Angie Morones eight.
The Tigers face Myrtle Point for each of their next two games, making up their previously postponed game at home Wednesday and visiting the Bobcats next Monday.
The Bobcats will be looking to get back on track after losing at Waldport 48-42 on Thursday and at home to Toledo 39-37 on Saturday — continuing a trend that has seen all six of their league games decided by six points or fewer (three wins and three losses).