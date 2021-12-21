Bandon’s girls basketball team continued a perfect start to the season by beating both Lost River and Bonanza at home over the weekend.
The Tigers topped Lost River 56-13 on Friday and Bonanza 47-23 the next afternoon, improving to 7-0 on the season.
Carlee Freitag had 17 points and Katelyn Senn 12 against the Raiders. In the win over Bonanza, Makenna Vierck led a balanced attack with 12 points. Olivia Thompson had 10, Makiah Vierck nine and Freitag eight.
BOYS: Bandon’s boys also beat both Lost River and Bonanza, topping the Raiders 49-34 and the Antlers 61-41 despite one starter being out with injury.
Owen Brown had 18 points, Cooper Lang 12 and Eli Freitag 11 against Lost River.
In the win over Bonanza, Andrew Robertson had 19 points, Brown 14 and Hunter Angove 11.
“The boys played their best game of the season so far on both sides of the ball,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said after the second win. “They held Bonanza to 41 points when they probably average over 60 a game.
“To do that with a starter out is solid for our team. Players get their number called and they are stepping up as well as the overall team.”
Bandon is hosting its own Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational through Wednesday. Results of Monday’s first-round games were not available by press time.